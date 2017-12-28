Restaurants offer special menus for New Year’s Eve

With all the reveling and celebrating to take place on New Year’s Eve, don’t forget to eat.
Check out these popular places around Boise that will be offering special menus to end the year on a tasty note. You should probably make reservations right away, though, if you plan on dining out on Sunday, Dec. 31.
Chandlers at Hotel 43, 981W. Grove St., always pulls out all the stops on New Year’s Eve. This year is no exception. Diners can indulge in a four-course prix fixe menu ($100 per person) served from 5:30 to 11:30 p.m., and there will also be a special lounge menu (with good eats and bubblies by the glass) offered from 4 to 11:30 p.m.
Diners who go the prix fixe route will start things off with a choice of Seafood Trilogy (shrimp scampi, a Maryland-style crab cake and an oyster Rockefeller) or beef tenderloin carpaccio, followed by a salad or house-made soup. Main courses include a choice of steaks — filet mignon, rib-eye, a bone-in Delmonico-cut and more — and other entrées such as surf and turf, seasonal fresh fish and pan-seared day boat scallops on truffled potato cakes with shiitake mushrooms and citrus butter sauce. Diners can supplement their meals (at an additional cost) with American sturgeon caviar, Maine lobster and Japanese Wagyu beef. For dessert, try the chocolate soufflé, bourbon-bacon brownie or fromage blanc cheesecake.
Never miss a local story.
For reservations, go to chandlersboise.com or call 208-383-4300.
The Modern Hotel and Bar, 1314 W. Grove St., in the Linen District is offering a five-course prix fixe dinner ($75 per person; add $35 for libation pairing) with seating times at 6 and 9 p.m.
Chef Nate Whitley will take diners on a culinary tour with a menu that relies heavily on locally foraged foodstuffs and small scale-produced meats, seafood, produce and dairy from the region.
This is a reservation-only event. Get tickets at eventbrite.com/e/the-modern-hotel-bar-new-years-eve-dinner-tickets-41191496876.
This is the first year that chef Richard Langston will be celebrating New Year’s Eve in his new uptown spot. Richard’s at the Inn at 500 Capitol, 500 S. Capitol Blvd., is taking advantage of its much larger digs by offering a five-course prix fixe menu ($75 per person; add $30 for wine pairings) from 5 to 11 p.m.
The first course comes with a choice of foie gras with cranberry chutney or a seared bay scallop on creamed corn (the sweet stuff from last summer’s Idaho crop). Then you will be faced with a choice of an arugula salad or the restaurant’s signature tomato and basil soup. Next it’s all about pasta. Choose between seafood pasta or creamy lemon risotto with mascarpone. Entrée selections include pan-seared seasonal fish stuffed with porcini duxelles, duck breast with green lentils and pomegranate sauce, grilled rib-eye steak with mashed root veggies or a vegetarian option. Diners will also receive a palate cleanser (probably some kind of sorbet) and a seasonal, house-made dessert.
Richard’s is also open for brunch from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve day and New Year’s Day. But the restaurant will not serve dinner on New Year’s Day.
Make reservations at richardsboise.com.
In Eagle, Chateau des Fleurs, 176 S. Rosebud Lane, will be ringing in the New Year in Pink Panther fashion. The event draws inspiration from the iconic ‘70s movies in which Inspector Clouseau goes looking for that infamous stolen diamond.
Admission for the party, which includes a live swing band, hors d’oeuvres and a champagne toast at midnight, costs $40 per person. For an additional $85 per person, you can enjoy a five-course dinner (starting at 8 p.m.) in the opulent Gold Ballroom. Chef Richard Jimenez will be putting out an inventive menu that starts diners off with a brie-baked oyster with caramelized shallot and sherry caviar, followed by palate-cleansing fruit sorbet. The next course is a butter leaf salad with champagne vinaigrette. The entrée selection includes filet mignon served with a butter-poached lobster tail. The final course is a Pink Panther Surprise dessert.
Make reservations at chateaueagle.com.
Food trucks at the Idaho Potato Drop
Soak up all that booze on New Year’s Eve by taking a stroll down the Idaho Potato Drop’s food truck row, which will be setup from 1 p.m. to 1 a.m. (last call is around 12:30 a.m.) on Capitol Boulevard between Bannock and Idaho streets. Here you will find a gamut of mobile-food vendors putting out piping-hot grub. The lineup includes The Rusty Dog, Cupbop Korean BBQ, Big Valley Ranch Burgers, Sweet Pitkin’s Comfort Food, MakyJames Grill and Twisted Sister Coffee. Sockeye Brewery is hosting the beer and wine tent; also to be set up along the same stretch as the food trucks. For more information, go to idahopotatodrop.com.
Send food and drink news and tips to scene@idahostatesman.com
Comments