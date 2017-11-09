Beaujolais Nouveau dinner planned; Eagle restaurant launches whiskey label

Want to try the 2017 batch of Beaujolais Nouveau?
Le Coq d’Or at Chateau des Fleurs, 176 S. Rosebud Lane in Eagle, is putting on a special wine dinner for three nights to commemorate this vintage of the fabled Beaujolais Nouveau from France.
On Nov. 16-18, from 5 to 9 p.m., diners can enjoy a four-course dinner paired with Beaujolais Nouveau ($45 per person, not including tax and gratuity) put out by executive chef Richard Jimenez. The menu includes French onion soup, a garden-fresh salad, traditional coq au vin (chicken with bacon and mushrooms in red wine sauce) and chocolate pot de crème.
Beaujolais Nouveau wines are historically released each year on the third Thursday in November, also known as Beaujolais Nouveau Day. The red wines are made from Gamay grapes grown in the Beaujolais appellation of France, which get harvested in the fall and undergo a quick fermentation process. This technique results in light, fruity wines that boast youthful exuberance.
To make reservations, go to chateaueagle.com or call 208-947-2840.
Eagle restaurant launches whiskey label
Grit American Cuisine, 360 S. Eagle Road, recently introduced its own brand of flavored whiskey that’s distilled specifically for the restaurant by 8 Feathers Distillery in Boise.
Grit Ground Game Daywalker is an artisan-made corn whiskey that’s aged for two years in an uncharred oak barrel with orange zest and vanilla beans.
“It’s nice and aromatic with a subtle whiskey flavor,” Grit American Cuisine chef and co-owner Paul Faucher said.
“Non-whiskey drinkers will definitely like it, too.”
Daywalker, sold in 750-milliliter bottles for $29, is now available at select liquor stores around the Treasure Valley, and diners can try it in Grit’s specialty cocktails and at other Boise-area restaurants. Faucher has plans to use the flavored whiskey in a few recipes at the restaurant, including the French onion soup and various desserts.
Grit will also be releasing a spiced peach whiskey by the end of the year — just in time for the holidays.
Online: gritcuisine.com.
Reel Foods does dinner on Thursdays
Reel Foods Fish Market and Oyster Bar, 611 S. Capitol Blvd., now serves dinner on Thursday nights from 5 to 8 p.m.
If all goes well, the popular lunchtime dining spot and fish monger might add other nights in the near future. Chef-owner Marcus Bonilla and his crew of fish cutters and culinarians also put on cooking classes and other special events throughout the year.
The nighttime menu is basically the same as the daytime selection (offered 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Saturday), which includes freshly shucked oysters on the half shell, fish and chips ($11.99/cod), oyster po’boy sandwiches ($10.99) and sushi offerings ($3.95-$17.99). Scratch-made seafood soups — New England clam chowder, fisherman’s soup and blue crab bisque — cost $4.99/cup and $6.99/bowl.
Online: reelfoodsfish.net.
