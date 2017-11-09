Louie Holst and his family fish the waters off Alaska and bring their catch to the Treasure Valley.
Restaurant News

Score some Alaskan seafood on Fairview Avenue

By James Patrick Kelly

Special to the Idaho Statesman

November 09, 2017 3:46 PM

Louie’s Wild Alaskan Seafood is once again doing business in a wood shack (it’s a nice shack, though) along bustling Fairview Avenue.

For the third year, the seasonal business, owned and operated by fisherman Louie Holst and his family, is selling a lineup of troll-caught, blast frozen seafood that’s sold in vacuum-sealed packages. This year, it will be set up through the beginning of December in the City Hope Church parking lot, at 8650 W. Fairview Ave. near Siam Orchid Thai Restaurant.

Based on the popularity of the business last year, Holst is expecting another busy retail season in the City of Trees.

“It was an absolute zoo last year, crazy busy,” he said.

“Boise is really starved for good fish. That’s what brought us here.”

The Holst family spend most of the year fishing aboard their 52-foot catcher-processor, FV New Venture, in Sitka, Alaska. This year’s catch includes lots of salmon (king, sockeye, silver, etc..), halibut, lingcod, Pacific rockfish, spot prawns, coonstripe shrimp and octopus.

The shop is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. For more information, visit wildakseafood.com or call 907-738-2391.

