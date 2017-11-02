Boise Farmers Market will head indoors Saturday, Nov. 4

Starting Saturday, Nov. 4, the Boise Farmers Market will move inside for the remainder of its season, which concludes on Dec. 23. The food-centric Saturday market is gearing up for its fifth year in a cozy warehouse at 516 S. 8th St., at the corner of 8th and Fulton streets.
“We feel very fortunate to have this space again,” Boise Farmers Market director Karen Ellis said. “It allows us to extend our season.”
From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., shoppers can load up on tasty treats for the holiday dinner table.
Besides the lineup of longtime agricultural and artisan food vendors, the market has brought in several new producers this year. Cheese geeks will like the fresh goat cheeses from Picabo Desert Farm and semi-hard sheep’s milk cheeses from Mountain Valley Farmstead near Salmon.
Other new food products include late-season greens and root veggies from Holy Greens, farm-raised shrimp and sea bass from Garden Creek Farms, and rum cakes and other baked goods from Dee’s Rum Kax, to name a few.
Matthews Family Farms is now taking orders for Thanksgiving turkeys — to be picked up at the market on Nov. 18. The Matthews family, which also produces raw, unfiltered honey at their farm in Weiser, is taking orders for holiday honey pies as well.
While the Boise Farmers Market surely focuses on local products, shoppers can score holiday foodstuffs produced in different parts of the country as well. Load up on vine-ripened cranberries from Cape Blanco in Oregon, sweet dates from China Ranch Date Farm in California and viscous maple syrup from Balsam Wood Farm in New England.
Let’s not forget about all those locally produced libations, including handcrafted ciders from Meriwether Cider and Stack Rock Cider, craft beers from Boise Brewing, and select wines from Snake River Winery and Potter Wines.
Online: theboisefarmersmarket.com.
The Capital City Public Market will be on The Grove Plaza Saturdays, with Dec. 16 the final date, according to its website. The hours are 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Polish your holiday cooking skills at Sur la Table
Need some instruction on how to cook that perfect Thanksgiving turkey?
If so, you should sign up for a cooking class at Sur la Table, 3450 E. Longwing Lane, at The Village at Meridian. The nationwide kitchen store has teamed up with Bon Appétit magazine to produce a Thanksgiving menu that will impress everyone at the dinner table.
The Modern Thanksgiving with Bon Appétit Magazine class ($79 per person) will be held in Sur la Table’s exhibition kitchen on several dates in November, just in time for turkey day on Nov. 23. Learn how to make an easy-roast turkey with no-roux gravy, spicy figs with bacon, blistered green beans with tomato-almond pesto, duchess baked potatoes and pumpkin-caramel tart with a toasted hazelnut crust.
The hands-on class is being offered on Nov. 8 (6:30 p.m.), Nov. 10 (11 a.m.), Nov. 18 (9 a.m.) and Nov. 19 (4 p.m.). To reserve a spot in the class, go to surlatable.com or call 208-888-1215.
Remington’s introduces fall-winter menu
The dining scene in Cascade became much brighter earlier this year when Remington’s debuted in the former Chief Restaurant spot, at 116 Main St. along the main drag.
Owners Larry and Carrell Morton recently switched to their fall and winter menu, which lists a gamut of global-fusion dishes with comfort in mind. It features lots of Latin flavors to help spice up the winter months.
Diners can order from an appetizer list that has a dozen sharable-plate choices. New small plates include Hawaiian-inspired lomi lomi salmon tacos ($12), Venezuelan arepas ($11/corn flour cakes filled with chicken-avocado salad), goat cheese manchego fritters with syrupy fig gastrique ($11) and Chinese-leaning smoked duck chimichangas ($12 for two/$18 for four).
Besides inventive salads, burgers and pasta dishes, main courses include cedar plank-roasted Idaho trout ($18), grilled ancho chile flank steak ($24), mustard-and-maple-glazed pork tenderloin ($17), and hearty venison stew ($17) made with root veggies, dried cherries, sweet potato, gravy and flash-fried spinach, served with freshly baked corn bread.
Vegetarians should try the grilled eggplant Napoleon ($18), a tall stratum of baked goodness that’s akin to eggplant Parmesan.
Remington’s fall and winter hours are 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, and it offers Sunday brunch from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For reservations, call 208-382-5700.
Hunters’ Meadow shutters its doors
While on the topic of Valley County, Hunters’ Meadow at 472 W. Roseberry Road in Donnelly recently called it quits after being open for only about a year.
The restaurant, owned by Charles and Aylee Hunter, was known for its friendly hospitality and upscale comfort food. Folks will surely miss hanging out around the circular fireplace after carving through fresh powder all day.
The Idaho-focused menu featured hand-cut steaks, Barolo wine-braised buffalo and cedar plank-roasted fish, in addition to globally inspired appetizers and craft beers on tap.
