Taste Boise’s best cuisine during Dine Out Downtown week

Downtown Boise’s dining scene is in the midst of a boom like it’s never seen before. And to celebrate the success of this profusion of restaurants, the Downtown Boise Association is once again sponsoring the weeklong Dine Out Downtown Boise showcase from Friday, Oct. 27-Sunday, Nov. 5.
The seventh annual event gives diners plenty of options and good deals at dozens of the best eateries in the Downtown corridor. It’s a great way to see what chefs around town are up to these days.
The various featured restaurants will be offering exclusive prix fixe menus throughout the week. Special two-course lunch menus ($10 per person) are available at Richard’s, Leku Ona, Fresh Off the Hook Seafood, Bacon, Bittercreek Alehouse and Main Street Deli.
Two-course dinner menus ($15 per person) will be offered at Fresh Off the Hook, Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria, The Reef, 10 Barrel Brewing and Solid Bar and Grill. Those with larger appetites should check out the three-course dinner menus ($30 per person) at Chandlers, Juniper, Lucky Fins, Fork, Red Feather Lounge and Ruth’s Chris Steak House.
Prices don’t include tax, gratuity and beverages. Make reservations at the individual restaurants.
To view the prix fixe menus, go to downtownboise.org.
Bodovino introduces new menu
Bodovino Taste & Tapas, 404 S. 8th St. in Boise, has a lot more tapas to choose from these days. The modernized wine bar in BoDo recently retooled its menu with a gamut of seasonal offerings that play well with the extensive wine selection. Executive chef Zach McCullough and sous chef Bo Donnelly spearheaded the menu upgrade.
Diners can now order from an expanded tapas menu that lists a selection of 14 sharable plates so everyone at the table can get in on the action. New tapas items include Brussels sprouts roasted with maple-bacon sauce ($9) and autumn-inspired bruschetta ($7) loaded up with roasted butternut squash, green apple, ricotta, garlic and sage, spiced with cinnamon and nutmeg. Or go for the pan-seared scallops ($13) adorned with apricot puree, butternut squash and cranberry caviar.
Besides the small plates, other parts of the menu — which features flatbreads, sandwiches, entrée-size salads and desserts — received a substantial overhaul as well. Check out the new Idaho-centric flatbread called The Huckleberry ($9), topped with chicken, mozzarella, shaved red onion and tangy huckleberry barbecue sauce.
For dessert, how about some house-made cranberry bread pudding ($8)? You can make it a la mode with olive oil ice cream for an extra $2.
It’s important to note that these menu changes are only at Bodovino in Boise and not at Bodovino Ristorante at The Village at Meridian.
Bodovino Taste & Tapas is open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.
Online: bodovino.com.
Celebrate Dia de los Muertos at Enrique’s
Enrique’s Mexican Restaurant, at 482 W. Main St. in Kuna, is pulling out all the stops for its Dia de los Muertos celebration on Thursday, Nov. 2.
Dia de los Muertos, also known as Day of the Dead, is celebrated widely in the Mexican culture as a way to honor deceased family members and friends. The restaurant will have an altar set up with decorative candles and reminders of loved ones. Party guests are encouraged to use the altar to commemorate people who they have lost over the years.
Don’t expect this to be a solemn occasion, though. Dia de los Muertos is all about eating, drinking, live music and celebrating life. Enrique’s will have a live mariachi band performing throughout the day, as well as lots of drink specials and food galore.
Anyone who has ever been to one of Enrique’s buffets knows that you don’t leave hungry. A lunch buffet ($7.95 per person) will be set up from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., followed by a dinner buffet ($11.95) from 4 to 9 p.m. The all-you-can-eat buffets will be packed with a plethora of tasty Mexican specialties, including house-made tortillas, tamales, chicken with red mole sauce, pork carnitas with green mole sauce, celebratory sweet bread (pan de muerto), Mexican hot chocolate and much more.
This will be the last year that Enrique’s will be celebrating Dia de los Muertos at this spot along the main drag in Kuna because the popular eatery has plans to move next summer into its new, much larger digs in the nearby Sandstone Plaza.
Enrique’s doesn’t take reservations, but to get seated in a timely manner it’s recommended to call the restaurant 30 minutes before arriving to be placed on the waiting list. Phone: 208-922-5169.
Online: enriqueskuna.com.
