Shore Lodge in McCall reimagines its dining concepts

Shore Lodge, 501 W. Lake St. in McCall, introduced a new dining concept earlier this year when it debuted The Cutwater in the former Lake Grill spot — front and center on Payette Lake. Now the iconic lodge is retooling its other fine-dining and bar establishments to better reflect modern times.
The Bar is slated to open later this year where The Narrows fine-dining restaurant used to reside. The former space is currently being transformed into an intimate lounge area with an emphasis on communal bonding thanks to a bevy of pub-style tables. Other design elements include rustic-looking white oak flooring, back-lit amber glass and a dark wood-paneled bar with a leather-skirted marble countertop.
Bartenders here will be offering five local and regional craft brews on tap, lots of wine choices and modern and classic cocktails made with small-batch liquors from around the United States.
As for the food, the menu at The Bar will focus on inventive small plates that are meant to be shared with everyone at the table (back to that communal thing).
In January, Shore Lodge will be introducing The Narrows Steakhouse in the former Narrows Grill space. The Idaho-inspired steak and seafood restaurant will replace The Narrows as the fine-dining destination at the resort.
Interior decor accents include traditional plaid fabrics, rich pecan leather tones, large upholstered chairs and a wall of banquette seating that affords diners panoramic views of the lake.
Probably the most defining feature of the newly revamped space will be the impressive glass-encased wine storage room and private dining room — built with reclaimed wood and walls of glass to create a modern, mountain-inspired design — that showcases thousands of bottles from the award-winning wine list.
The steakhouse menu will have starters such as a lobster cocktail (think shrimp cocktail) with avocado and mango, prime beef carpaccio, Pacific oysters on the half shell and lobster-corn chowder with crispy Idaho spuds.
Across the board the restaurant will be sourcing lots of local foodstuffs, as much as possible, like prime-grade beef and American-style Kobe beef from various Northwest ranches — some of which gets dry-aged on the premises. Expect to find classic cuts such as New York striploins, filet mignon, bone-in ribeyes and more.
Besides hand-cut steaks, main courses will include fresh-as-can-be wild seafood, American-raised lamb and Kurobuta pork from Snake River Farms. The menu will also offer a litany of side dishes, including creamed spinach, lobster macaroni and cheese, garlicky sautéed mushrooms, truffle fries, poached asparagus with hollandaise and velvety potato puree with smoked Gouda and bacon.
Online: shorelodge.com.
Comments