Brick 29 to launch new menu soon; ice cream shop comes to Meridian

Brick 29 Bistro in Nampa’s historic Belle District recently moved into its new digs in the same building where the popular eatery has been since 2007.
Owner and chef Dustan Bristol added a top floor on the Masonic Temple building, at 320 11th Ave. S., creating a penthouse-like space where natural light bathes the dining room and bar area.
Over the years, the lunch and dinner restaurant had earned a loyal following in its previous spot in the basement of the building.
With the change, a menu makeover that’s been a long time in the works is due soon. The new lunch and dinner menus will still employ a “comfort food reinvented” dining philosophy. Bristol expects to have the menus up and running by the end of the month or no later than early November.
“The new menu will have some of the mainstays I’ve always done,” Bristol said. “Those are a few dishes I really can’t change or people will revolt.”
He said the menu will change by at least 50 percent in terms of new items. Bristol and his kitchen staff are currently working out the details, and he’s been supplementing the existing menu with nightly specials to see what dishes will potentially make the cut. Call it research and development, if you will, with the diners helping to drive the decisions.
“We’ll be doing some new appetizers, a couple of new sandwiches at lunch and some new entrées at dinner,” he said.
How does pumpkin bisque sound? Expect to see that soup and other new offerings in the coming days.
Online: brick29.com.
Reed’s Dairy brings homespun ice cream to West Valley
Reed’s Dairy, a milk producer from Idaho Falls, recently debuted an ice cream shop in Meridian at 1735 W. Chinden Blvd. near the corner of Linder Road.
Those who have spent time in eastern Idaho can attest to the homespun greatness of Reed’s Dairy ice cream. Get your licks on with 24 flavors of ice cream served in cups ($3.50-$6) and waffle cones (single scoop costs $4.50), in addition to thick shakes, floats and sundaes.
Ice cream flavors include chocolate, vanilla, huckleberry, strawberry, rocky road, maple nut, snickerdoodle, pistachio and salted caramel cashew, to name a few.
On the savory side, the shop serves scratch-made tomato-basil soup ($2.50) and grilled cheese sandwiches ($2.50/add $.50 for ham).
Reed’s Dairy has plans to open an ice cream shop in Kuna next year.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Online: reedsdairy.com.
Prime rib dinner at 36th Street Bistro
On Wednesday, Oct. 18, 36th Street Bistro in Northwest Boise, at 3823 N. Garden Center Way, is putting on a three-course prime rib dinner ($35 per person, not including tax and gratuity) from 5 to 9 p.m.
The first course will come in the form of mixed greens tossed in pear vinaigrette with polenta croutons and candied pecans.
The main course includes slow-cooked prime rib (rubbed with rosemary and mesquite seasoning) dished up with mashed red potatoes, roasted asparagus and baby carrots and creamy horseradish sauce.
Finish the night with silky pumpkin cheesecake with a honey topping.
Reservations are highly recommended. Call 208-433-5108.
Submit restaurant news and tips to Scene@idahostatesman.com.
