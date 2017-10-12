Meraki Greek Street Food will say thanks with free goodies

Meraki Greek Street Food will say thanks to the Treasure Valley Friday, Oct. 20, with a one-year anniversary party that includes free loukoumades, traditional Greek beignets drizzled with thyme honey and topped with crushed walnuts and cinnamon.
The event, from 3-6 p.m. at 345 S. 8th St. in Boise, will include a raffle for a “Taste of Greece” gift basket, a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4 p.m., live music from Renee Ross and $2 off local draft beer and wine.
Meraki is owned by husband and wife duo Aki and Farrah Kalatzakis and Aki’s retired father, Taki. The family moved here last year from the Bay Area to open the restaurant. Aki learned to cook the fast-casual cuisine from Taki, a former executive chef specializing in Mediterranean food.
Meraki features authentic style Gyros made with all natural, marinated, and hand-stacked meats (just like they do in Greece!) They offer traditional pork, chicken and a 100 percent lamb that roast in vertical rotisserie units and are shaved to order. Traditional salads and soups include a Horiatiki, a mound of sliced tomato, cucumber, red onion, bell pepper and Kalamata olives tossed in Greek vinaigrette, and topped with feta. The Avgolemeno soup features kernels of rice and pieces of chicken in a broth with notes of lemon and egg.
Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, including a 2-5 p.m. happy hour daily.
Online: www.merakigsf.com
