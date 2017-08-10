Capitol Cellars plans party for new patio

Capitol Cellars in Downtown Boise is offering free drinks, food and dessert to celebrate the grand opening of its new patio.
From 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, the restaurant at 110 S. 5th St. will offer complimentary sangria, mimosas, hors d’oeuvres and sorbet. The new happy hour menu, with items such as Pinney’s Potato Croquettes and Blackened Salmon Beignets, will also be available, said Logan Smyser, Capitol’s director of operations.
The patio is the culmination of a yearlong project that transformed the exterior of a corner outside the historic Belgravia Building. “It’s a big deal for us,” Smyser said. “We’re pretty excited.”
The Capitol Cellars restaurant and wine bar features locally sourced food from chef David Shipley. Capitol, which received a Wine Spectator 2017 Award of Excellence, has a variety of bottles, with a focus on Idaho, Washington, Oregon, California and Old World wines.
It’s owners, C.A. “Skip” and Melinda Smyser (Logan’s parents), are two former Idaho state senators who had some fun in the restaurant with their political past.
A vintage framed picture of the Capitol rotunda hangs illuminated on the wall, flanked by two Idaho Senate plaques. The wine lists are kept in old Idaho Reports law books. Dishes on the menu are named after fabled Idaho political characters, such as Gov. Frank Steunenberg and Bethine Church.
Capitol Cellars’ hours are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday. Phone: 208-344-9463.
Comments