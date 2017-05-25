Parma Ridge Winery expands menu; Boise market plans picnic; eat Basque at Triangle Inn

The dining program at Parma Ridge Winery, 24509 Rudd Road in Parma, has turned into a full-fledged restaurant since Storm and Stephanie Hodge bought the popular winery a few years ago.
“We didn’t offer much in the way of food when we first opened, besides flatbreads and other appetizers. The menu has kind of evolved as we went along,” Stephanie Hodge says.
Now diners can get more appetizers, burgers, soups, featured entrées, desserts and a limited breakfast menu that’s available all day Sunday. Storm Hodge, a longtime chef who move to Idaho from Seattle in 2014, handles the kitchen responsibilities at the boutique winery, where he also serves as the head winemaker.
Besides assorted flatbreads and salads, other small plates come in the form of Caprese Bites ($5.95/toasted baguette with Roma tomato, basil, fresh mozzarella and balsamic reduction) and grilled Korean chicken skewers with coconut-lime rice and Korean barbecue sauce ($7.95).
Diners can also get quarter-pound, hand-formed burgers with hand-cut rosemary-garlic truffle fries ($8.95).
Larger plates include a grilled ribeye steak topped with blue cheese compound butter ($18.95/served with rosemary truffle mashers, Cabernet demi-glace, grilled asparagus and house-made bread) and Storm’s Famous Salmon ($16.95).
Parma Ridge offers a special Sunday menu. Happy Hour is Friday from 4-7 p.m. Reservations are recommended; (208) 946-5187.
The tasting room and restaurant are open noon to 9 p.m. Friday (kitchen closes at 8 p.m.), noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Online: parmaridge.wine.
Memorial Day Picnic at Boise Farmers Market
The Boise Farmers Market, Saturdays at 10th and Grove streets from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., will have a Memorial Day Picnic on May 27 from 10 a.m. till around noon.
Stop by the market and enjoy grass-fed burgers with grilled onions from Desert Mountain Beef and potato salad from Volcanic Farms, served with local tomato chutney, mustard and other market foodstuffs. Proceeds from the picnic, which costs $10 per person, will go to the Boise Farmers Market’s Sprouts Kids’ Club.
Speaking of Sprouts, members of this market club can partake in cooking classes offered the first Saturday of each month. It’s a great way to get kids interested in local food and how to cook it. Visit the market booth for information about joining the club.
Fans of Idaho wines should mark their calendars for June 17, when the Boise Farmers Market will put on Celebrate Idaho Wines Day, in conjunction with Idaho Wine Month. Participating wineries include Williamson Wines, Snake River Winery, Potter Wines and more.
Online: theboisefarmersmarket.com.
Triangle Inn dishes up Basque fare
Got a hankering for Basque cuisine? If so, the Triangle Inn, 8770 N. Idaho 52 in Sweet, puts on a Basque dinner on the first and third Sundays of each month from 4 to 9 p.m.
The venerable restaurant, northeast of Emmett, offers a fixed menu of traditional Basque dishes for $18.95 per person. The menu changes slightly each time, but expect to be served classics such as seafood paella, marinated beef, red bean and chorizo soup, oven-roasted veggies, garlic bread, salad and dessert.
The next Basque Dinner is slated for June 4. Reservations are required. Call (208) 584-3246.
Online: facebook.com/trianglerestaurant.
Submit restaurant news to scene@idahostatesman.com.
Correction
In a sidebar to Robert Ehlert’s Grapes West column on Coiled Wines published May 19 in Scene, the address and hours for the new tasting room/production facility were incorrect. It’s located at 3408 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City, and the hours are noon to 6 p.m. Thursday-Sunday.
