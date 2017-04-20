Rupert’s in McCall takes a spring break

Rupert’s at Hotel McCall, 1101 N. 3rd St., has closed for a spring respite between the busy winter and summer seasons. The dinner-only restaurant will reopen May 1.
“I like to call it a mental health break,” executive chef Gary Kucy quips.
After the break, Kucy will be tweaking the menu to reflect the spring and early-summer seasons. He’s still ironing out the details, but he expects it to have some noticeable changes thanks to locally foraged foodstuffs.
“You’ll probably see some morels once they start coming in,” he says.
Rupert’s late spring and early summer hours will be 5 to 8:30 p.m. (last reservation seating time) Thursday-Monday, with happy hour starting at 4 p.m.
Jug Mountain Ranch, Rupert’s sister establishment near Lake Fork, at 13834 Farm to Market Road, is currently closed for spring break as well. The Clubhouse restaurant/bar and golf course will open for the season at the end of May.
Kucy is currently looking for a chef to run the kitchen there, so he has been busy retooling the gastropub menu so it’s ready to go for the new hire. It will feature pub-inspired sandwiches (Reubens and prime rib dips), spicy shrimp tacos and hand-formed burgers made with local grass-fed beef.
Once the golf balls start flying, the Clubhouse at Jug Mountain Ranch will be open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day except Tuesday, when it’s closed.
Online: hotelmccall.com, jugmountainranch.com.
