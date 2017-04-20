Spring is on the plate at Richard’s

Richard’s at 500 S. Capitol Blvd. recently added some spring and early summer offerings to its Mediterranean-tinged dinner, lunch and brunch menus.
“I’m trying to use as much local food as I can, especially now that the season has changed and the farmers markets are going again,” Chef and owner Richard Langston says.
At lunchtime, spring inclusions come in the form of risotto with spring peas, thyme, prosciutto and shaved Pecorino Romano ($15), pan-seared halibut with three-cheese ravioli ($18), clam linguine with Spanish chorizo, pepperoncini and white wine ($15.50) and a grilled portobello sandwich on Acme Bakeshop ciabatta with fried halloumi cheese and carrot-cumin puree ($12).
The dinner menu features seasonal starters such as asparagus topped with green olives, capers, roasted red peppers and a soft-cooked egg ($9), raw tuna crudo with spicy Calabrian chili sauce, avocado puree on a crispy rice cracker ($12) and a spring salad of butterleaf lettuce, radishes and fennel, served with anchovy butter-smeared crostini ($7.75).
Larger plates include potato gnocchi with asparagus, celery, crimini mushrooms, Parmesan and crème fraiche ($17), a 12-ounce aged ribeye steak with Swiss chard, fingerling potatoes and Gorgonzola ($42) and roast leg of lamb with green pea-mint puree and watercress and fregola sarda tossed with preserved lemon vinaigrette ($25).
Richard’s also rolled out new cocktail and bar bites.
Make reservations at richardsboise.com or by calling (208) 472-1463.
