Bubble tea shop comes to Eagle

Boise Boba recently opened in the Eagle Marketplace at 3210 E. Chinden Blvd.
The stylish shop specializes in boba teas, also known as bubble teas, which come with tapioca balls at the bottom of the cups and big, thick straws for sucking up the chewy pearls.
The lineup includes a large selection of Asian-style fruity and milky boba teas, as well as frozen concoctions, smoothies and loose-leaf teas. Options in the fruity department include Strawberry Fields, Agent Orange and Tango Time (mango and peach). The milky tea selection has standouts such as Purple Velvet (taro, coconut and cream), Honey Boo (honeydew melon and cream) and Bliss (papaya, vanilla and cream).
Boba teas cost $3.95 for 16 ounces (Selfie size) and $4.25 for 24 ounces (Gucci size). Or you can bring along a friend and get two 12-ounce bobas for $4.95 (the Bestie package includes two of the same flavor).
Boise Boba is open 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Online: boiseboba.com.
