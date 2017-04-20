Salmon bacon is at the Boise Farmers Market

Salmon bacon at Boise Farmers Market
Now’s the time to score some “salmon bacon” from C&G’s Wild Alaska Salmon, sold exclusively at the Boise Farmers Market (Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.) at the corner of 10th and Grove streets.
The alder-smoked salmon bacon ($10 a pound) works great for BLT sandwiches and egg scrambles, or eating right out of the vacuum-sealed bag.
“We smoke different cuts from the collar and fin areas. It has lots of flavor,” says Cynthia Wallesz, who along with her husband, George Meintel, fish the pristine waters near Petersburg, Alaska.
Besides salmon bacon, you can also get flash-frozen fillets of sockeye and coho salmon and alder-smoked salmon strips.
Stop by and see Wallesz at the market, but you probably won’t see Meintel in the coming weeks because he will soon be heading back to Alaska to get the boat ready for the fishing season.
Online: candgs.com.
Comments