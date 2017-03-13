Boise bakery, cafe closes ‘temporarily’; future unclear

Poppy Seed Bakery + Cafe, which opened last November, has closed for the time being.
On Friday, the restaurant and coffee shop at 3910 N. Hill Road announce on Facebook that was shuttering “temporarily.”
“Due to a very unexpected family emergency and circumstances beyond our control we are temporarily closing to the public. We want to give Poppy Seed and our customers 110% and currently we cannot. Once life resumes back to normal and we can dedicate the time to operate properly we will reopen. You can still get our baked items at the YMCA downtown or for special orders please email us at poppyseedboise@gmail.com. Thank you for your patience and understanding during this rough time.
“Hopefully we will have answers and life can resume soon,” Poppy Seed added in another post.”
Poppy Seed Bakery + Cafe opened Nov. 20, 2016 where Owl Tree Bakery had operated until October in Northwest Boise (and before that, Sol Bakery).
Online: Poppyseedboise.com.
• • •
