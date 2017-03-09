St. Paddy’s Day dinners; National Potato Chip Day

If all that green beer and general debauchery on March 17 at places such as Ha’ Penny Bridge Pub and O’Michael’s Pub and Grill isn’t your thing, consider making reservations for the St. Patrick’s Day beer dinner at 36th Street Bistro, 3823 N. Garden Center Way in Boise.
36th Street Bistro is teaming up with Boise Brewing for this three-course dinner ($35 per person) slated from 5 to 9 p.m. Each course will be paired with a select handcrafted beer from the craft brewery in Boise’s Central Addition district.
Don’t expect to find any corned beef and cabbage on the menu. Instead, diners will start things off with creamy parsnip-broccoli soup served with Parmesan crisps, Havarti and a beer-mustard drizzle.
The second course includes a choice of Highland Beef shepherd’s pie or a swirled sole roulade served with Fontina cheese grits, citrus-red pepper cream sauce and braised purple kale.
For dessert, it’s all about Irish cream panna cotta gussied up with coconut-infused whipped cream, espresso chocolate ganache and peppermint dust.
Make reservations at (208) 433-5108.
Another good destination on St. Patrick’s Day will be The Piper Pub and Grill, 150 N. 9th St. It will have a special menu that includes shepherd’s pie, bangers and mash, Scotch eggs and traditional corned beef and cabbage. The menu is offered from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
A party will kick into high gear at 8 p.m. when bagpipers stop by for a blazing rendition of “Danny Boy,” followed by other live Irish-Celtic music acts throughout the night.
National Potato Chip Day
National Potato Chip Day is March 14, and that kind of makes sense as a lead-in to St. Patrick’s Day. After all, there aren’t many foodstuffs more Irish-American than potato chips.
Head over to The Piper Pub for the Bacon Blue Cheese Potato Stack ($12.19), a teetering pile of hand-cut potato chips layered with creamy blue cheese sauce, Fontina cheese, applewood-smoked bacon bits, caramelized onion, topped with chopped scallion and tomato. A frothy pint of midnight-black Guinness Stout seems like a logical pairing for this busy appetizer.
Richard’s at the Inn at 500 Capitol, 500 S. Capitol Blvd., is another good place to score some hybrid potato chips. Here you can get hand-cut Yukon Gold potato chips ($5.75) dusted with stinky truffle salt and served with tomato aioli.
Or swing by the Idaho-centric Taters gift shop at The Grove, 801 W. Main St., and pick up a bag of chocolate-covered potato chips ($4.95). These salty and sweet treats are made exclusively for Taters by the Idaho Candy Company.
The Gyro Shack is back
After opening its latest location at 777 W. Main St. in Boise in November, the growing, Boise-based restaurant chain will pop up in Meridian at 1050 W. Fairview Ave. in early spring.
Originally slated for a December launch, the newest Gyro Shack is now scheduled to debut in mid-April. It will include two drive-thru windows and a patio for outdoor seating.
The Gyro Shack’s slogan is “Real Greek, real fast.” Gyros are made-to-order. Other options on The Gyro Shack menu include Greek salad and hummus and pita.
After beginning as a food truck and three drive-thrus in former coffee kiosks, The Gyro Shack is expanding steadily. The Meridian location is corporate-owned, but franchise Gyro Shacks are slated for North Idaho and in Washington later this year.
Online: thegyroshack.com
Owyhee Tavern’s Sunday brunch
The Owyhee Tavern, 1109 Main St., recently introduced a new Sunday brunch program that runs from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. This is when diners can peruse a special menu that boasts five different kinds of eggs Benny, various omelets and scrambles and other breakfast-themed offerings.
How does a Prime steak Benny ($15) sound? It’s made on a toasted muffin with grilled steak medallions, spinach, sautéed portobello mushrooms, poached eggs and buttery peppercorn hollandaise.
The lump crab omelet ($18) also sounds pretty good. This Mediterranean-inspired omelet gets filled with crab meat, smoked Gouda, arugula, onion, grape tomatoes and capers. Omelets and Bennys are served with roasted red potatoes and fresh-cut fruit.
Stuffed French toast ($12) should do the trick as well. Thick-cut slices of orange brioche bread are stuffed with berries and cream cheese, dipped in a cinnamon-vanilla egg batter, grilled on a sizzling flattop and then smothered with an Oregon berry topping.
Diners can also order a biscuit and gravy breakfast ($13), a humungous house-made cinnamon roll ($6) and a meaty bacon board ($18) that includes Kurobuta pork bacon, brown sugar-glazed beef bacon, applewood-smoked bacon jam, grilled sourdough toast, stone-ground mustard and garlic confit.
For those who want a real eye-opener, check out the list of libations that includes inventive bloody marys, craft-made cocktails and fun riffs of mimosas. Heads up: You can get refillable mimosas for $13 if you purchase an entrée item from the brunch menu. That should take care of any rough edges after an eventful Saturday night.
For reservations, call (208) 639-0440 or go to opentable.com.
Angell’s-Renato’s new tapas menu
Angell’s Bar and Grill-Renato, 999 W. Main St., recently launched a new tapas bar menu that’s available from 4 to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, in addition to revamping its happy hour offerings from 4 to 6 p.m.
Executive chef Franck Bacquet and his kitchen crew have come up with a menu of small bites that takes diners on a culinary tour of Europe and even Asia.
Enjoy a cocktail while slurping on saucy baked oysters and chilled oysters on the half shell served with tangy mignonette ($16 for six/$6 for two during happy hour). The menu also has Norwegian-style king salmon ($9 regular/ $7 happy hour), Brie en croute ($13 regular/ $10 happy hour; baked Brie in puff pastry with balsamic onion-fruit chutney), cheese fondue ($9 regular/$7 happy hour) and ahi tuna crudo ($11 regular/$8 happy hour) with herb-infused oil and and a crispy wonton shell, to name a few.
Online: angellsbarandgrill.com.
Ice cream rolls to debut at city market
Casey Landry eats a lot of ice cream. Late one night, he was indulging his addiction while clicking through YouTube when he landed on a video of someone in Thailand making “ice cream rolls.”
Watching the person pour cream onto a freezing plate, chop it together with fruit, spread out the mixture into a fast-freezing ice cream pancake and methodically peel it up into rolls — it was love at first sight.
“I thought that was absolutely brilliant,” he said.
The rolled ice cream concept has popped up in larger U.S. cities over the past two years. Meridian-based Raving Rolls served the ice cream locally in 2016 but is no longer operating.
Landry plans to start serving ice cream rolls in Downtown Boise starting in June with a stand at the Capitol City Public Market on Saturdays, at a cost of $6 per bowl. In addition to the traditional ice cream, he and co-owner Angelica Campos, his girlfriend, will offer “rolls granitas,” which are made from fruit juice and fresh fruit.
Their longer-term plan is to open a storefront ice cream shop for the company, Boise City Rolls, and eventually to open franchises elsewhere in the Northwest and West Coast.
“Our goal is to be the next Cold Stone [Creamery],” Landry said.
Landry said they are committed to using local products, including ingredients from other farmers market vendors. Landry is working with a heating, ventilation and air-conditioning technician to engineer their own freezing plate, because the only plates on the market now are made in China.
While they work on that plate, they are testing recipes at home with a setup of dry ice and kitchen pans.
Boise City Rolls is booking events starting this summer. For information, contact the company through its Facebook page or email boisecityrolls@gmail.com.
Reporter Audrey Dutton contributed to this article. Submit restaurant news to scene@idahostatesman.com.
More St. Patrick’s Day parties, dinners
If you know about a restaurant or bar featuring special events or food on St. Patrick’s Day, email Dana Oland at doland@idahostatesman.com with information by Monday, March 13. We’ll run a roundup in Scene on Friday, March 17.
