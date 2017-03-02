Spice Indian Cuisine now offers cooking classes; time to start thinking about St. Paddy’s Day

Spice Indian Cuisine, 3223 E. Louise Drive in Meridian, is offering occasional cooking classes ($35 per person) on Sundays — the day when the popular Indian restaurant is typically closed.
The first one is slated for March 5 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. At this hands-on class, the Jain family will teach you how to make crispy veggie pakoras and mint chutney. Different classes down the line will show folks how to make naan flatbread, samosas and other Indian classics.
“We don’t yet know how many classes we’ll do each month,” co-owner Nikki Jain says. “We want to do a class or two and see how things go.”
To reserve a spot, call (208) 893-9144. There’s also a sign-up sheet at the restaurant, which will put you on the mailing list for upcoming classes as well. Check out facebook.com/spiceindiancuisine for updated information about the classes and other happenings at the restaurant.
Tres Bonne Cuisine theme dinners
Did you know that Tres Bonne Cuisine, 6555 W. Overland Road, offers different European-themed dinners every Friday and Saturday night?
From 5 to 8 p.m. March 3 and 4, explore the cuisine of the Balkans with a four-course dinner ($21 per person) that includes a salad, Bulgarian tomato and dumpling soup, Albanian meatballs with lemon sauce and polenta, and Croatian chocolate torte. Or you can go the a la carte route and get the soup for $4.50, the entrée for $16 and the dessert for $4.50. Owners Tom and Barbara Haines will be supplementing the Balkan menu with Transylvania-style pork stew served with creamy polenta and salad ($16).
On March 10 and 11, it’s all about German cuisine with schweinshaxe (slow-cooked ham hock) and dense Bavarian chocolate cake. The Haineses haven’t nailed down the rest of the menu at this point.
Tres Bonne Cuisine will be giving a shout-out to St. Patrick’s Day on March 17 and 18 with a four-course menu that includes traditional Irish stew, steak and Irish whiskey trifle (sponge cake with fruit and custard).
Make reservations for the theme dinners by calling (208) 658-1364.
Online: tresbonnecuisine.com.
Take a trip on St. Patrick’s Day
Make reservations now at Jug Mountain Ranch, 13834 Farm to Market Road, near Lake Fork, for its St. Paddy’s celebration on March 17. The event will have Irish-inspired grub, Irish libations and authentic Irish pub music by Solstice, featuring Bob Burns. For $25, you’ll get an entrée, one drink and admission to the live music show.
Longtime McCall-area chef Larry Morton is cooking the food for the event, which will start at 5 p.m. Entrée choices include Guinness-spiked beef stew with soda bread, beer-battered cod and potato wedge chips and slowly braised corned beef served with traditional colcannon (seasoned mashed potatoes with cabbage).
Desserts cost extra. For $6, you can get gooey whiskey bread pudding or a cherry hand pie with vanilla ice cream.
Drink choices include draught Guinness, shots of Irish whiskey and Irish-themed cocktails.
For reservations, call (208) 634-5072.
It’s important to note that the Nordic and fat bike trails at Jug Mountain will remain open till the snow melts. So why not make a weekend of it?
As for chef Morton, he stepped in a few months ago to help out with the winter Supper Club program after chef Jordan Boutry and Jug Mountain parted ways. Morton is currently renovating the former Chief Restaurant and Hotel along the main drag in Cascade and turning it into an eatery that will be called Remington’s when it debuts later this year. Stay tuned for more about that venture in the coming weeks.
Check out Old Chicago’s Irish-inspired specials
Both Boise Old Chicago Pizza and Taproom locations, 730 W. Idaho St. and 350 N. Milwaukee St., are celebrating St. Patrick’s Day for the better part of the month with a lineup of special dishes and draft beers.
Through March 19, you can enjoy Irish nachos ($10.99), Dublin pretzel pieces ($6.49), fish and chips ($12.99), a Reuben sandwich ($11.99), a fried cod po’boy sandwich ($9.99) and a Reuben pizza ($26.99/large).
Wash everything down with a pint of Irish brew. The taps at both locations are currently pouring O’Hara’s Irish Red Ale, Smithwick’s Irish Ale, Harp Lager, Sockeye Irish Cream Stout and more.
Online: oldchicago.com.
