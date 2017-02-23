Cinnaholic to open mid-March at The Village; Zee’s Rooftop Café gets a makeover

Idaho’s first Cinnaholic is set to debut in mid-March at The Village at Meridian next to the It’Sugar candy store.
Franchisees Angie Davies and Brian Haken, a sister-and-brother team, plan to get this location up and running at 3693 E. Longwing Lane and then consider a possible Downtown Boise location in the future.
“We’ll see how this one goes,” Angie Davies says. “The Village is such a great place.”
Cinnaholic is known for its customizable gourmet cinnamon rolls ($4.50), which are free of egg and dairy products. Customers can choose from a litany of toppings and frosting flavors. Toppings (50 cents each) include brownie bites, blueberries, chocolate chips, coconut, almonds, gingersnap cookies and more. Frosting flavors (25 cents each) include banana cream, cake batter, peanut butter, chai tea, butterscotch, chocolate and maple, to name a few.
The bakery will also offer cookies ($2), brownies ($2.50), 8-ounce tubs of cookie dough ($5) and custom-made Cinnacakes in three sizes.
Cinnaholic first gained recognition after the founders, Florian and Shannon Radke, appeared on ABC’s “Shark Tank” in 2014. They declined Robert Herjavec’s $200,000 investment offer and decided to go their own direction with the company. Since then, Cinnaholic has opened more than a dozen franchise-owned stores throughout the U.S. There are currently another 25 or so locations in development.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
Online: cinnaholic.com.
Zee’s closes for renovation
Zee’s Rooftop Café at the C.W. Moore Plaza, 250 S. 5th St. in Boise, is closed for renovation until early April.
The lofty daytime deli, owned by chef and florist Christopher Zahn, opened in the C.W. Penthouse in 2013. It has taken care of the lunch crowd over the years with a lineup of freshly made sandwiches, salads and scratch soups. Zahn now has plans to do more with the space in the evening hours.
“We’re streamlining it so it’s functional at night and during the day,” says Zahn, who took over ownership of the penthouse floor last year.
The nighttime event schedule will feature pop-up dinners, fundraisers for local nonprofit groups and sushi cooking classes in conjunction with Reel Foods Fish Market and Oyster Bar. Zahn is even adding a tap system that will pour Idaho wines and Payette Brewing beers.
The remodel includes new paint and flooring, in addition to modernizing the pantry-style kitchen (there’s no exhaust hood), so it’s capable of putting out more food. When the time comes, expect to see a salad bar loaded with locally produced food and grab-and-go items.
“Having fast, easy stuff only makes sense with the hotel coming in next door and everything else that’s going on around town,” he says.
Online: zeechristopher.com.
New eatery opens in Donnelly
Hunters’ Meadow, 472 W. Roseberry Road, recently opened in Donnelly a few blocks from Idaho 55 en route to Tamarack Resort.
Owners Charles and Aylee Hunter keep the focus on upscale comfort food with global flair. Locavores will find plenty of Idaho-produced food on the menu, including buffalo and hand-cut steaks.
After carving through fresh powder all day, you may want to cozy up around the circular fireplace with a few pints of craft beer and appetizers. Starters include flash-fried calamari with green curry sauce ($10), crispy smoked salmon potato pancakes ($12), Basque-style sautéed mushrooms ($8) and chana masala ($9), an Indian dish made with chickpeas, spinach and tomatoes in a creamy coconut milk-curry sauce.
The menu also has entrée-size salads, burgers and sandwiches. Go for a Mexican torta ($10) or a bahn mi baguette sandwich with grilled Korean beef, cucumber, carrot and pickled onions ($8).
Larger plates include Barolo wine-braised buffalo ($25), cedar plank salmon ($20), Southwest-inspired chicken pasta ($17), roasted chicken ($16) and an apple cider-brined, grilled pork chop served with three-cheese macaroni and braised collard greens ($18).
For reservations, call (208) 325-3223.
Hours: 4 to 10 p.m. Monday and Wednesday (closed Tuesday); 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
Online: huntersmeadow.net.
Thai fast-casual food coming to Nampa
Monsoon Asian Grill is slated to open in April at 16003 N. Idaho Center Blvd. near the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
Owner Nick Duncan (not the Boise State basketball player) used to be the chef at the now-defunct La Belle Vie in Nampa. Most recently he was the consulting chef at Bodovino Ristorante at The Village at Meridian.
Monsoon, a fast-casual eatery, will specialize in fresh, healthy, Thai-inspired fare that’s designed to come out of the kitchen lickety-split. The menu will be all about customizable rice and noodle bowls (beef, pork, chicken and tofu) topped with various coconut milk-infused curries.
Check out the restaurant’s progress at facebook.com/ monsoonasiangrill.
