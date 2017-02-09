Le Coq d’Or adds lunch and bistro menus; menu change at State & Lemp

Le Coq d’Or recently started serving an 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. lunch on Friday and Saturday. The Eagle restaurant at Chateau des Fleurs, 176 S. Rosebud Lane, also bolstered its nighttime options with a midweek bistro menu that works in concert with the seasonal dinner menu.
Executive chef David Williams has designed a lunch menu that covers the European bases without forgetting about the Pacific Northwest. Grab a glass of Bordeaux and dig into starters ($16 per item) such as crab and mushroom au gratin, truffle ravioli, garlicky escargot and a classic baked coquille St. Jacques made with bay scallops, Parmesan, pesto and cream.
Besides soups and salads, you can also order from a short list of entrées that includes cedar plank-roasted wild salmon ($18), pan-seared venison medallions ($18), spinach and cheese ravioli ($15) and a hand-cut filet mignon with green peppercorn sauce ($25).
The bistro menu, which is offered from 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, features dishes such as Chateau clams ($16), flash-fried calamari ($12), bacon-wrapped scallops with mango chutney ($12), pasta marinara ($12), stuffed portabella mushrooms ($16) and an assorted cheese platter with fruit and freshly baked baguette ($14).
The chateau also started doing a happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday that gives diners deals on beers ($5) and wines by the glass ($6).
Make reservations at chateaueagle.com or by calling (208) 947-2840.
New menu at State & Lemp
State & Lemp, 2870 W. State St., recently introduced a new menu that offers contemporary takes on Asian and European flavors.
Chef Kris Komori, a 2015 semi-finalist for a James Beard Award, takes diners down a modernist path for about two hours. This menu runs until spring.
The five-course tasting menu ($80 per person; add $30 for select wine pairings) starts things off with an Oriental salad in a bird’s nest-like ramen bowl with crispy chicken skin, endive, carrot, almonds and mandarin orange.
The second course is a bowl of velvety beer-cheese soup (garnished with apple chips, popcorn, parsnip and crunchy Gouda cheese nuggets), followed by a stripe of tempura-fried catfish gussied up with charred cabbage, steamed potatoes, piquant kimchi sauce and truffled trout roe aioli.
Next up, it’s a pan-seared medallion of beef tenderloin with black trumpet anchoiade, puffed rice, romanesco sauce and pickled hedgehog mushrooms.
The dessert course is a slice of creamy butter cake with chocolate sauce, frozen custard, cocoa-coconut crumble and bright berry foam.
State & Lemp offers one seating at 7 p.m. on Wednesday through Friday and two seating times, 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m., on Saturday.
For reservations, go to stateandlemp.com or call (208) 429-6735.
Reel Foods’ new oyster bar
Reel Foods Fish Market, 611 S. Capitol Blvd., recently retooled its daytime oyster bar menu, which is available from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Owner and chef Marcus Bonilla is primarily focusing on freshly shucked oysters on the half shell, New England-style clam chowder, deep-fried cod and chips and a tomato-based fish soup that he calls “stoup,” a stew-like soup that constantly changes based on the daily trimmings produced by his fish cutters. Individual oysters cost $.95-$2 each, while the rest of the menu runs from $4.99-$11.99.
Standouts from the previous menu, including the lobster roll and trout sandwich, will make appearances now and then on the fresh-sheet menu.
The popular seafood shop also now offers fresh-as-can-be sushi ($3.95-$12.99) made by chef Gee Crichton from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. This is when diners can enjoy fusion rolls, traditional hand rolls, nigiri, sashimi and ahi poke salad. Reel Foods has plans to expand the sushi hours at a later date.
Besides Bonilla and Crichton, Reel Foods also employs two other longtime Boise chefs to help with the day-to-day operations and catering. Dave Hollenbaugh, a former chef at Angell’s Bar and Grill, boasts the most experience in the group. The kitchen staff is rounded out by chef Mike Key, who previously worked for Dustan Bristol at On the Fly Rotisserie Deli.
“Between us all, we have about three-quarters of a century worth of professional cooking experience,” Bonilla says.
Reel Foods will be launching a new grab-and-go program in March that’s designed to give people quick, prepared seafood options.
Check facebook.com/reelfoods for weekly updates and specials.
Free doughnuts
In an effort to promote its new line of drip coffee, Krispy Kreme, 1525 N. Eagle Road in Meridian, is giving away a free original glazed doughnut (99-cent value) if you purchase a cup of joe through Feb. 28.
The national chain doughnut shop recently introduced two coffee blends. The Smooth drip is a medium-bodied blend of Latin American beans, while the Rich drip blend (made with African, Indonesian and Central American beans) has a robust, dark profile that’s guaranteed to open some eyes.
On Valentine’s Day, don’t forget to stop by and pick up some heart-shaped iced donuts and raised donuts with pink, red and white sprinkles. These specialty doughnuts will cost you $1.29 each.
Krispy Kreme is open 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, and the drive-thru stays open till 11 p.m.
Online: krispykreme.com.
Submit restaurant news and tips to scene@idahostatesman.com.
Comments