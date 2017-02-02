Make plans, reservations for Valentine’s Day dining

It’s time to make reservations if you plan on going out to dinner on Valentine’s Day, which falls on a Tuesday.
Here’s a look at several eateries dishing up special menus with sweethearts in mind.
▪ Capitol Cellars, 110 S. 5th St. in the historic Belgravia Building, is taking reservations for its four-course Valentine’s Day dinner ($85 per person), which comes with a glass of bubbly and a red rose. There are two seating times for the prix fixe dinner: 5 p.m. and 7:45 p.m.
Chef Dave Shipley’s special menu will start things off with a seared sea scallop on velvety pea risotto, followed by a choice of a pear-Belgian endive salad or shrimp bisque.
Next up, diners can choose an entrée from a short list that includes roasted prime rib with truffled mashed potatoes, poached Petrale sole and goat cheese-stuffed chicken breast with roasted red bell pepper coulis.
The dessert course involves a choice as well. Go for the dark chocolate Napoleon or vanilla bean crème brulee.
Make reservations at capitolcellarsllc.com or by calling (208) 344-9463.
▪ Berryhill, 121 N. 9th St., will offer an a la carte Valentine’s Day menu on Feb. 14. Reservations are currently being taken from 5 to 9:30 p.m.
Appetizers include bacon hush puppy croquetas ($11), bubbling artichoke dip with flatbread crackers ($10), baked Brie ($10), grilled shrimp cocktail ($14) and more.
The entrée portion of the menu has main dishes (served with soup or salad) such as roasted tomato ravioli ($27), grilled wild king salmon ($32), bacon and Kurobuta pork etouffee ($35), pan-roasted Hagerman Valley catfish with fried okra and cheesy grits ($31), three-herb chicken ($31) and Double R Ranch and Snake River Farms steaks ($36-$44).
Finish the night with a cocktail and a sweet treat from the dessert menu, which includes blackberry cobbler a la mode ($10), coconut cream pie ($9), mocha ganache torte ($9) and chile-chocolate soufflé ($8), to name a few.
Reservations recommended. Call (208) 387-3553.
▪ Angell’s Bar and Grill-Renato, 999 Main St., is serving a five-course prix fixe dinner menu ($54 per person) on Feb. 10-14 from 5 to 9 p.m.
Executive chef Franck Bacquet’s romantic menu will start diners off with chocolate-dipped strawberries, followed by a choice of asparagus-truffle cream bisque, Greek salad or Caesar salad.
The third course is an intermezzo of palate-refreshing ginger-lemon sorbet.
Then diners can choose from a litany of entrees that includes veal piccata, rack of lamb, pan-seared duck breast, lobster Thermidor, day boat scallop au gratin, ribeye steak Forestier and a hot rock-cooked filet mignon.
The final course is a choice from an array of house-made desserts.
Reservations required. Call (208) 342-4900.
▪ Owyhee Tavern, 1109 Main St., will be serving a special a la carte menu on Valentine’s Day from 4 to 10 p.m.
Appetizers include kung pao calamari ($13), prime beef fondue ($15), oysters on the half shell ($18 half dozen/$36 dozen), jumbo shrimp cocktail ($15) and the luxurious Seafood Tower ($100) for big spenders.
You can choose from entrées such as a bone-in New York strip steak ($45), black label beef tenderloin ($50), scallop and shrimp risotto ($28) and broiled king salmon with saffron-tomato vinaigrette ($24). Entrées come with soup or salad, sautéed veggies and your choice of spuds. Or try the dinner for two ($160 per couple), which includes two 24-ounce Prime-grade porterhouse steaks, two 10-ounce lobster tails and sautéed vegetables and side dishes.
Reservations recommended. Call (208) 639-0440.
▪ Tavern at Bown Crossing, 3111 S. Bown Way, is offering a sweetheart’s menu on Valentine’s Day from 4 to 10 p.m.
The a la carte menu features appetizers such as artichoke dip ($11), coconut shrimp ($13), steamers ($13/clams or mussels) and bruschetta with grape tomatoes, garlic, fresh basil and balsamic vinegar ($8).
The entrée selection includes capellini pasta and lobster ($31), broiled chinook salmon ($26), king crab legs (market price), chicken and shrimp scampi ($24) and various Prime-grade steaks ($25-$48).
Reservations recommended. Call (208) 345-2277.
▪ Saint Lawrence Gridiron, 705 W. Bannock St., is dishing up a limited a la carte menu on Valentine’s Day from 5 to 11 p.m. that features standouts from the regular dinner menu and a few specials.
Besides an appetizer special and a shared dessert, there will also be roasted game hen with Hoppin’ John (black-eyed peas and rice) and smoked beef short ribs with hominy and polenta.
Reservations required. Call (208) 433-5598.
▪ Richard’s at the Inn at 500 Capitol, 500 S. Capitol Blvd., currently has a full reservation book on Valentine’s Day, but owner and chef Richard Langston recommends getting on the waiting list at opentable.com just in case people cancel their reservations.
The new restaurant will be serving its regular dinner menu in concert with some entrée specials. Diners can get the full menu in the bar area as well as in the main dining room from 5 to 10 p.m.
Richard’s pastry chef also will be whipping up a few dessert specials that night. Expect to find something chocolaty and decadent.
▪ 36th Street Bistro, 3823 N. Garden Center Way, will be serving two sweetheart specials on Valentine’s Day from 5 to 9 p.m.
Besides dishes off chef Joe Leseberg’s regular dinner menu, diners can also get marinated flank steak with herbed tiger shrimp on a yam-carrot cake with a blood orange glaze and braised Swiss chard ($22).
The dessert special ($6) is chocolate terrine with raspberry sorbet, honey mead syrup and candied pistachios.
Reservations recommended. Call (208) 433-5108.
▪ Le Coq d’Or at Chateau des Fleurs, 176 S. Rosebud Lane, in Eagle will offer a special Valentine’s Day menu and live jazz on Feb. 10-11 and Feb. 13-14 from 7 to 10 p.m.
The three-course dinner ($75 per person), which comes with a glass of sparkling wine, includes soup, an entrée and chocolate-covered strawberries for dessert. Entrée choices are surf and turf (filet mignon and crab or filet mignon and lobster), surf and surf (lobster and crab) or simply turf (filet mignon).
Reservations recommended. Go to chateaueagle.com or call (208) 947-2840 to secure a spot.
▪ Gino’s Italian Ristorante, 3015 W. McMillan Road in Meridian, is surely a romantic place. The popular Meridian eatery still has early spots available on Valentine’s Day, but the later reservations are nearly booked at this point.
From 3 to 10 p.m., chef and owner Gino Vuolo will supplement his regular menu with a market-priced fresh fish, a beef or lamb entrée and a special dessert.
For reservations, call (208) 887-7710.
