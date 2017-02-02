Fine dining restaurant Chandlers Steakhouse is preparing to reopen

If you’re craving a juicy rib-eye at Chandlers Steakhouse on Valentine’s Day, you’re out of luck.
They’re booked full — “and then some,” owner Rex Chandler jokes.
But if you’re jonesing for a Chandlers fix sooner than that, all you have to do is make a reservation. Boise’s top fine-dining restaurant, which closed Jan. 1 to remodel, plans to officially reopen Monday, Feb. 6.
“The renovation’s been going great,” Chandler says. “The contractor’s done just an incredible job through all this weather and challenges.”
Chandlers will celebrate a decade at 981 W. Grove St. at Hotel 43 this spring. Chandler decided it was a good time to reinvest and prepare for future growth.
The project did not come cheaply. A kitchen upgrade drove the decision. But diners can look forward to a modernized version of Chandlers’ interior, including an airier lounge. A late-night supper menu and late-night jazz program will kick off in mid-February.
Chandlers is a perennial favorite in the Idaho Statesman’s Best of Treasure Valley readers poll. Last year, Chandlers won Best Local Fine Dining and Best Local Steakhouse and placed in other categories including Best Local Restaurant Service and Best Local Seafood Restaurant.
