Wise Guy Pizza Pie opens in Hailey, its third Idaho location

Wise Guy Pizza Pie recently opened in Hailey at 411 N. Main St., making it the third location in Idaho for the Ketchum-based pizzeria.
The Hailey spot, situated in a newly constructed 3,000-square-foot building along the main drag, is the largest of the three restaurants. Wise Guy Pizza opened its first store 13 years ago in Ketchum at 406 Sun Valley Road. The Boise restaurant, 570 Main St., opened across from Pengilly’s Saloon in 2011.
The pizzeria is known for its fun atmosphere and New York-style pies and calzones.
Besides Italian-inspired salads and sandwiches, diners can get appetizers such as made-to-order garlic knots ($3 small/$5 large), spicy chicken wings ($4.50-$17) and doughy cheese sticks with marinara sauce ($6.50).
Thin-crusted specialty pizzas ($18-$24) include a mushroom and cheese pizza aptly called the Fun Guy, a Fat Guy meat pizza, and a Margarita Guy pie with Roma tomatoes, basil, olive oil and fresh mozzarella. Or customers can build their own pizzas chosen from a litany of toppings.
Grab a pint of draft brew (there are 24 beers on tap) and head to the game room in the back, where you will find pinball machines, video games and air hockey.
Wise Guy Pizza Pie in Hailey is open 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
Online: Wise Guypizzapie.com.
Tap & Cask opens in Boise
Tilted Kilt Pub & Eatery, 1555 S. Broadway Ave., is now just a memory in Boise. The Celtic-themed sports bar officially became Tap & Cask on Jan. 11.
Owner Sandy Gamblin formerly worked at a corporate level for Tilted Kilt, a national chain franchiser, but he’s ventured out on his own with this upscale dining and drinking affair.
Gone are the waitresses wearing plaid miniskirts. No more dishes with names such as Kick Arse Queso Dip and One Shot Johnny Shepherd’s Pie. The vibe now is more like a barrel house meets sports bar, with an entirely different menu that offers high-end comfort food.
The new menu does have similarities to the previous menu, with chicken wings, nachos and the like, but expect to find other appetizers with global flair. Starters include Thai chicken lettuce wraps ($7.50), sausage-stuffed mushroom caps ($8.95) and bruschetta topped with vine-ripened tomatoes, basil and tangy balsamic vinaigrette ($6.50).
Diners can also get a bevy of entrée-sized salads, soups and assorted flatbreads, in addition to a new lineup of pub-inspired sandwiches and burgers. Order a pint of beer and dig into a Boise Crunch Burger ($10.95), a flash-fried beef patty with gooey cheddar and bacon.
Entrées include slowly braised pot roast ($16.95), beer-battered cod and chips ($12.95), pan-seared chicken piccata ($13.50) and macaroni and cheese with blackened chicken, bacon and jalapenos ($11.95). And let’s not forget all those hand-cut steaks.
Besides a full-service bar, Tap and Cask keeps 36 brews on tap and plenty of wines for non-beer drinkers.
Hours: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday.
Online: tapandcask.com.
Divine Wine boasts new Meridian digs
Divine Wine moved into the former Miss Tami’s Cottage and Tea Room spot, 1031 N. Main St., in November after spending a decade in a smaller space on Overland Road near Majestic Cinemas.
With the move to Downtown Meridian came more square footage and a restaurant called Cork and Fork. Owner Doug Evans added a new kitchen and bar area to the century-old house with connected buildings that is situated a few doors down from Epi’s.
The Cork and Fork menu boasts lots of wine-friendly appetizers (think tapas), inventive salads and entrees such as salmon, filet mignon and other hand-cut steaks.
Diners should have no problem finding the perfect wine to pair with their meals, considering the wine bar and restaurant maintains a selection of more than 200 wines from around the world.
Hours: 3 to 10 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Online: facebook.com/ thedivinewine.
Flavors of the month at Guru Donuts
Start the new year off in a sweet way with a doughnut or two from Guru Donuts, 928 W. Main St., in the historic Idanha building.
January flavors include the Girl Scout ($2; yeast-raised doughnut with salted caramel, toasted coconut and a drizzle of chocolate), Boston Cream ($2.50; chocolate fudge-glazed bismarck filled with vanilla bean pastry cream) and an old-fashioned lemon and poppy seed cake doughnut ($1.50). Or dream big with an I Have a Dreamsicle raised doughnut ($2; glazed with orange and vanilla and topped with orange sprinkles), a sugary shout-out to Martin Luther King Jr.
To see the complete lineup of January doughnut flavors, go to gurudonuts.com.
Co-owner Angel Moran says she and her crew are currently working on some ideas for Valentine’s Day. When February rolls around, expect to sink your teeth into a Berry White raised doughnut ($2; white chocolate glaze with a berry drizzle), among others.
Guru Donuts offers happy hour from 3 to 4 p.m. daily. This is when you can purchase one doughnut and get one for free.
Hours: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Submit restaurant news to scene@idahostatesman.com.
Comments