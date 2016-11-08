Free meals, treats for Idaho veterans and active military on Veterans Day

Here’s a list of some of the area restaurants that will pay tribute to Idaho veterans and all members of the military with free meals, desserts and appetizers on Veterans Day on Friday. There may be more out there, so you might want to check with other favorite restaurants, too.
You’ll need to bring proof of military service: military ID card, veterans ID card, a current leave and earnings statement, or a driver’s license with a veterans designation. Please remember that gratuity is not included.
▪ Angell’s Bar and Grill Renato sold out its Friday, Nov. 11, a two-for-one Veterans Day special, so the restaurant will extend the “Veterans Day Thank You” on Saturday, Nov. 12. Bring a veteran to dinner from 5 to 10 p.m. and Angell’s will match the most expensive dinner at the table for your veteran for free. Reservations are required. 999 W. Main St., Boise.
▪ Veterans and active service people can order a free meal from a special menu at Applebee’s from 11 a.m. to midnight. 7845 Emerald St. and 2810 Elder St. in Boise; 1460 N. Eagle Road, Meridian; 7025 N. Glenwood St., Garden City; and 1527 Caldwell Blvd., Nampa.
▪ Veterans and active military members can bowl for free from 11 a.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Saturday at Big Al’s. And you will get half off all BIG burgers on the menu. 1900 N. Eagle Road, Meridian.
▪ Bonefish Grill will offer active service people and veterans a free order of Bang Bang Shrimp, a crispy shrimp tossed in a creamy, spicy sauce, from 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. 855 Broad St., Boise.
▪ Buffalo Wild Wings will bring back its “Wings for Heroes” promotion, offering a free order of 10-12 traditional or boneless wings and a side of fries to veterans and other members of the military. 777 W. Main St., Boise, and 3223 E. Louise Drive., Meridian.
▪ Chili’s Grill & Bar will serve veterans and active-duty personnel a free meal from a special menu from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. You can choose from a cheeseburger, any of the chicken crisp dishes or flatbread. 916 S. Broadway Ave. and 7997 Franklin Road in Boise; 3078 N. Eagle Road in Meridian.
▪ Chipotle Mexican Grill will offer a buy-one-get-one free burrito, bowl, salad or order of tacos from 3 p.m. to close. 205 N. Milwaukee St. and 305 S. 6th St., Boise; 7610 W. State St., Meridian.
▪ At Denny’s veterans and members of the military are invited to “Build Your Own Grand Slam” for free from 5 a.m. to midnight. 2580 Airport Way, Boise.
▪ Boise IHOPs will offer free Red, White and Blue pancakes for veterans and active-duty military all day. 7959 Emerald St. and 3599 S. Federal Way, in Boise; 3525 E. Fairview Ave. in Meridian.
▪ Olive Garden will offer veterans and service folk a free entree from a special menu, served with the restaurant’s signature unlimited soup or house salad and garlic bread sticks. 320 N. Milwaukee St., Boise; 16401 N. Marketplace Blvd., Nampa.
▪ On Thursday and Friday, Red Lobster will offer a free appetizer or dessert from a special menu. 550 N. Milwaukee St., Boise.
▪ Red Robin will offer veterans and active duty military members a free Red’s Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. 211 W. ParkCenter Blvd. and 267 N. Milwaukee St., Boise; 1475 N Eagle Rd, Meridian.
▪ Veterans and military members can get a free slice of award-winning pie at all Treasure Valley Shari’s. 8121 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City; 8521 W. Franklin Blvd., Boise; 895 S. Progress Ave., Meridian; and 1807 Caldwell Blvd., Nampa.
▪ Sizzler will offer a free lunch and a beverage for all active duty or retired military personnel on Veterans Day. No ID required. 459 North Cole Road., Boise; 3380 North Eagle Road, Meridian; 501 Caldwell Blvd., Nampa.
▪ At Texas Roadhouse, veterans and all military personnel can choose an entree from a special menu for free from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 3801 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian.
▪ Tucanos Brazilian Grill is offering a two-for-one deal on its signature Churrasco meal ($15.95 at lunch, $22.95 at dinner) from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Buy one and your veteran will receive one free. It also includes the unlimited Salad Festival. While you’re there, take and post a selfie, and you’ll receive a free dessert on your next visit. Reservations are recommended. 1388 S. Entertainment Drive, Boise.
