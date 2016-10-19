Freshii comes to BSU campus

Freshii opened Sept. 30 in the Education Building, 2133 Cesar Chavez Lane, at Boise State University, in a former Subway sandwich shop.
The franchise chain is based in Toronto, Canada, and has eateries in more than 80 cities in the United States and nearly 20 countries. This is the first one in Boise.
The company bills itself as a “global health-casual, fresh food concept.” And that means diners can order healthy, affordable fast food chosen from a multitude of global ingredients. The customizable offerings include salads, wraps, burritos, soups and bowls made with brown rice, ancient grains or rice noodles.
Go for a Buddha’s Satay bowl ($6.49) brimming with rice noodles, fresh veggies, crispy wontons and spicy peanut sauce. Another good pick is the Baja burrito ($6.49) with quinoa, fresh veggies, avocado, salsa fresca and cilantro-lime vinaigrette. Or take the chill off with a bowl of spicy lemongrass soup ($5.99).
Freshii also serves breakfast dishes, fresh juices, smoothies and low-fat frozen yogurt (customized with a variety of toppings).
Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.
Online: freshii.com.
