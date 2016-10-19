Freshii comes to BSU campus

3:00 Two chefs chime in on prime harvest menus Pause

0:54 Here's a taste of Horsewood's Kitchen in Caldwell

0:11 A look at the Spice Indian Cuisine lunch buffet

1:12 Gluten-free baking can be a surprising treat

1:13 Gluten-free bistro chicken at Brick 29 Bistro

9:03 How Kuna's Elijah Minnick survived mysterious illness

7:56 Boise State football coach Bryan Harsin, pre-practice Oct. 19

4:34 National Park Service director on Idaho parks, wildlife mishaps

0:23 Ridgevue High soccer players have juggle-off

4:25 Boise State running backs coach Lee Marks, pre-BYU