Black Rock Coffee comes to the Valley

The first of two Black Rock Coffee Bar locations to open in the Treasure Valley this year debuted Sept. 30 in Meridian, at 1757 W. Chinden Blvd., near the corner of Linder Road.
The Oregon-based franchiser is known for its signature roasted coffee beans and modern, urban design. The stand-alone building has inside seating and a drive-through.
Expect to find espresso drinks, drip coffee, hot chocolate, Italian sodas, smoothies and milkshakes. The coffee beans, which come from various parts of world, are roasted in small batches at the corporate headquarters in Portland. The company is working on a special blend for cold-brew coffee, which they will be introducing in the coming months.
As for food, Black Rock in Meridian serves freshly baked breakfast pastries from Gaston’s Bakery and Blue Sky Bagels with cream cheese.
A second Black Rock is slated to open later this fall in Boise, at 1604 S. Broadway Ave., next to Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen.
The company has plans to open five more franchised stores (sites to be determined later) in the Treasure Valley over the next three years.
Hours: 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
Online: blackrockcoffeebar.com.
