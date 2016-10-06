Crossings Winery in Glenns Ferry plans fall events

Crossings Winery, 1289 W. Madison Ave. in Glenns Ferry, keeps a busy event schedule this time of year.
Check out Que-Syrah-Syrah on Oct. 15. Starting at 4 p.m. in the wine cellar, you can judge various Syrah wines from around the Northwest in a blind tasting. The event costs $50 per person and includes small bites of wine-friendly fare. This is part of an ongoing series of events that shines a spotlight on different grape varietals and styles of winemaking. The winery held a Cabernet Franc event in August, and it has plans to host a similar tasting soiree for sparkling wines in December. Reservations required.
On Oct. 29, Crossings Winery is hosting an Adult Halloween Party from 7 to 10 p.m. The free event will feature a costume contest, live music and lots of other ghoulish fun to get you in the mood for Halloween. Wine and seasonal appetizers will be sold separately. No reservations required.
Secure a spot now if you plan on attending The Cowboy Formal fall winemaker’s dinner on Nov. 5. This event ($100 per person, including tax and gratuity) is the most popular one the winery puts on, and it typically sells out.
Shine up your favorite cowboy and cowgirl duds and enjoy a six-course tasting menu paired to wines made by Neil Glancey. The dinner kicks off in the wine cellar at 5:30 p.m. with live music, wine cocktails and traditional cocktails, followed by the dinner at 6:30 p.m.
Make reservations online at crossingswinery.com or by calling 208-366-2313.
Comments