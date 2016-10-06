Fall is farm-to-table time at these 6 Boise area restaurants

0:54 Here's a taste of Horsewood's Kitchen in Caldwell Pause

0:11 A look at the Spice Indian Cuisine lunch buffet

1:12 Gluten-free baking can be a surprising treat

1:13 Gluten-free bistro chicken at Brick 29 Bistro

1:34 It's senior night, but Timberline volleyball just getting started

1:23 Boise State specialists take pride in being "weird"

2:05 Mother Earth Brew Co. set to open in Nampa

2:12 Kieran Donahue on moving inmates from the tent

1:49 Tom Dale on inmate tent facility

0:54 Craig Hanson on inmate tent facility