Owyhee Tavern Steak & Sea celebrates grand opening this weekend in Boise

Downtown Boise’s next big dining experience — the upscale surf and turf restaurant and lounge Owyhee Steak & Sea — will open in the historic Owyhee Building on Saturday, Oct. 8.
It’s been in the works since March from the owners of the more casual neighborhood spot The Tavern at Bown Crossing.
Now, the Owyhee Steak & Sea is ready to celebrate its grand opening this weekend.
This is a fine-dining concept with a menu that features an oyster bar (with oysters flown in daily), Idaho’s Snake River Farms American Wagyu beef, and other farm-to-table and organic specialties.
You’ll find prime rib served nightly, plus menu items such as Mary’s Organic Chicken, kung pao calamari, fondue, and a seafood tower with cold water lobster, king crab, jumbo prawns and oysters, and an array of entrée salads, pastas, burgers and sandwiches.
The lounge will serve a signature cocktail menu with spins on both classic and contemporary cocktails, plus 250 wines by the bottle and 20 by the glass.
Owyhee Tavern Steak & Sea
Address: 1109 W. Main St., Boise.
Reservations: 639-0440
Online: OwyheeTavern.com
Hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. for lunch Mondays to Saturdays; 4-10 p.m. for dinner Mondays to Thursdays; and 4-11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. for brunch, and 4-9 p.m. for dinner Sundays. Lounge hours are 4 p.m. to close daily.
Comments