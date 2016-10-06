Owyhee Tavern Steak & Sea celebrates grand opening this weekend in Boise

0:54 Here's a taste of Horsewood's Kitchen in Caldwell Pause

0:11 A look at the Spice Indian Cuisine lunch buffet

1:12 Gluten-free baking can be a surprising treat

1:13 Gluten-free bistro chicken at Brick 29 Bistro

3:02 Hate raking leaves? This video is for you

4:02 Boise State cornerbacks coach Ashley Ambrose, pre-New Mexico

1:13 The "other" Boise State quarterbacks

2:33 Charles Bradley & His Extraordinaires on the Treefort main stage

10:07 Sam McCaskill pre-New Mexico

6:32 Jake Roh pre-New Mexico