October 3, 2016 3:03 PM

Last call at Ben’s Crow Inn this weekend

By James Patrick Kelly

Special to the Idaho Statesman

Ben’s Crow Inn, 6781 E. Warm Springs Ave., will serve its last patrons on Oct. 9.

The venerable watering hole in East Boise has been doing business for 48 years, but owner Ben Hamilton is in the process of selling the property to a developer and has decided to call it quits.

Ben’s Crow Inn has earned a loyal following over the years. The bar is well known for its steamed clams, finger steaks and cold beer.

Take a trip down memory lane for the last time. It’s open 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. through Sunday.

