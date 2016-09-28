Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria to open at Eagle Island Marketplace next week

Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria plans to open a new restaurant Thursday, Oct. 6, in Eagle.
The eatery, in the former Bono’s spot, is next to Fred Meyer in the Eagle Island Marketplace at 6700 N. Linder Road near the corner of Chinden Boulevard. This is the fourth Treasure Valley location for the burgeoning local chain.
Flatbread doesn’t mess around when it comes to dishing up real-deal Naples-style pizzas. The pizzeria is known for its specialty pies and build-your-own creations that use high-end ingredients. Expect to find a classic Margherita ($14; fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce and basil), Quattro Formaggi ($14.75; four cheeses, basil and garlic), and a mushroom pizza ($14.50) with taleggio and ricotta cheeses and white truffle oil.
Besides pizza, the restaurant also puts out appetizers, soups, sandwiches and entrées. Expect to find starters such as beer-spiked steamed clams ($12), Sicilian meatballs ($8.75) and balsamic-glazed chicken wings ($11).
Other Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria locations in the Treasure Valley can be found in Boise, at 3139 S. Bown Way and 800 W. Main St, and at Generations Plaza in Downtown Meridian at 830 N. Main St. Flatbread also has a restaurant in Bend, Ore., and one in Salt Lake City.
Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday.
Online: flatbreadpizza.com.
Specialty dinners at Sawtooth Winery
Make reservations now for the last farm-to-fork dinner of the year at Nampa’s Sawtooth Winery, 13750 Surrey Lane.
The six-course menu Oct. 7 will be paired to select wines made by Sawtooth Winery’s Meredith Smith. Chefs Marcus Bonilla and Dave Hollenbaugh — from Reel Foods Fish Market and Oyster Bar in Boise — are in charge of the food for the dinner. They haven’t completely nailed down the menu, but don’t be surprised to find a lamb dish (paired with 2013 Trout Trilogy Carmenere) and a game plate (probably local farm-raised elk) paired with 2013 Classic Fly Tempranillo. Other courses include an appetizer, two seafood dishes and seasonal dessert.
The dinner (small noshes and vineyard tour reception at 5:45 p.m.; dinner starts at 6:15 p.m.) will be held outside or in the wine cellar if the weather turns ugly.
Tickets ($75 general, $65 wine club members) can be purchased at universe.com/ sawtoothoceantofarm16.
On Oct. 28, Sawtooth Winery will host an interactive Murder Mystery dinner in its wine cellar from 6 to 9 p.m. The five-course dinner ($85 per person, $600 for a table of eight) will be put out by 3 Girls Catering, and The Death Rattle Writers have created a special script and performance.
Funeral-themed costumes are optional, but keep in mind that the winery will be giving out prizes for the best costume and to guests who figure out who committed the murder — it’s kind of like a live Clue game with food and wine. For reservations, go to universe.com/sawtooth murdermystery16.
This is the last year the winery will hold specialty dinners in Nampa. Sawtooth Winery, owned by Seattle-based Precept Wine, which also owns Ste. Chapelle Winery, is moving its operations to the Sunnyslope area at the end of the year.
World Vegetarian Day
October 1 is World Vegetarian Day. Get out there and enjoy a plate or two of vegetarian goodness. Here’s a look at a few places where you can commemorate the day with some meatless cuisine.
▪ Wild Root Café, which opened last year at 276 N. 8th St. in Boise, focuses on the changing seasons and sourcing local food for its inventive menus. During the morning hours, try a hearty Wild Skillet ($12) made with cage-free eggs, mushrooms, roasted tomatoes, wild greens, white cheddar and sweet potato hash (cashew cheese and vegan eggs are available for vegans). At lunch, go for the crispy falafel ($11) on flatbread with spiced carrot slaw, greens, tomato, cucumber and tahini-cumin vinaigrette.
▪ 208 Pho and Vegan, 812 W. Fort St., debuted earlier this year in the former Jim’s Coffee Shop spot across the parking lot from Boise Co-op. Here you will find a Vietnamese menu that’s at least half vegan. Enjoy a steaming bowl of veggie pho ($8.50) or vermicelli rice noodles and rice dishes in the $8 range.
▪ You surely can’t go wrong in the meatless department at Shangri-La Tea Room and Vegetarian Restaurant, 1800 W. Overland Road, in Boise. The menu changes often at this all-vegetarian eatery and tea house.
And of course, Thai and Indian restaurants are good choices for those who like their veggie fare on the spicy side.
Moe’s debuts at Boise State University
Moe’s Southwest Grill opened in late August between Subway and Chick-fil-A at Boise State University’s Student Union Building Food Court, 1910 University Drive.
Here you will find a Chipotle-like operation that puts out customizable burritos, tacos, quesadillas, nachos and salads — made with more than 20 fresh toppings and fillings.
The menu items boast funny names such as the Art Vandalay veggie burrito (remember that “Seinfeld” episode?) and the college-apropos Overachiever taco made with beans, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole and your choice of steak, chicken or pulled pork.
Moe’s Southwest Grill is open 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Starbucks is slated to open in the Student Union Building in January.
Online: boisestate.campusdish.com.
Submit restaurant tips and news to scene@idahostatesman.com.
Comments