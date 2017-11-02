Seattle rapper and producer Grieves hits up the Reef on Wednesday, Nov. 8.
Take in some live music in the Treasure Valley this week

November 02, 2017 3:54 PM

Here’s what’s happening in live entertainment at Treasure Valley bars and restaurants from Nov. 3-9.

Bar 365, Riverside Hotel: Fri: Billy Braun, 5-8 p.m. Sat: Greg Bridges, 5-8 p.m. Mon: Wayne White, 5-8 p.m. Tue: Ken Harris and Carmel Crock, 5-8 p.m. Wed: Steve Eaton, 5-8 p.m. Thu: Dave Manion, 5-7:30 p.m. 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. 208-343-1871.

Buffalo Club: Fri-Sat, Thu: The Saloonatics, 9 p.m. Thu: free dance lessons by High Desert Swing Dance Club, 7:30-8:30 p.m. 10206 Fairview Ave., Boise. 208-321-1811.

Chandlers Steakhouse: Fri: Frank Marra, 5:30-8:30 p.m.; Chuck Smith Trio w/Matt Short, Linus Enoksson, Scott Reuser, 9 p.m.-midnight. Sat: Frank Marra, 5:30-8:30 p.m.; Clay Moore Trio w/Emily Stanton, Mike Seifrit, Jon Hyneman, 9 p.m.-midnight. Sun: The Sidemen, 6-9 p.m. Mon: Mike Rosenthal, 6-9 p.m. Tue: Mike Rosenthal, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Chuck Smith Trio w/Chris Galli and Scott Reuser, 8-11 p.m. Wed: Mike Rosenthal, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Chuck Smith Trio w/Linus Enoksson and Scott Reuser, 8-11 p.m. Thu: Chuck Smith, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Ben Burdick Trio w/Amy Rose, Mike Seifrit, Jon Hyneman, 8-11 p.m. 981 W. Grove St., Boise. 208-383-4300.

China Blue: Thu: Trill Thursday’s EDM Club Nights, 9 p.m.-2 a.m., $5; free for ladies. 100 S. 6th St., Boise. 208-338-6604.

Fatty’s Bar: Fri: rotating DJs, 9 p.m.-close. Sat: DJ Zuz, 9 p.m.-close. Tue: DJ Slieb, 9 p.m.-close. Wed: DJ Zuz, 9 p.m.-close. 800 W. Idaho St., Boise. 208-629-6314.

Hannah’s: Fri-Sat, Wed: Rocci Johnson Band, 9:30 p.m.-close. Thu: DJ Ankid, 9:30 p.m.-close. 621 Main St., Boise. 208-345-7557.

High Note Cafe: Fri: Whitaker and Oliver, 7 p.m. Sat: Jordon Harris Band, 7 p.m. Sun: Sean Hatton, 11 a.m. Mon: Poetics Boise, 7 p.m. Thu: Tracy Morrison, 7 p.m. 225 N. 5th St., Boise. 208-429-1911.

Highlands Hollow Brewhouse: Wed: The Oliphants, 6-9 p.m. 2455 Harrison Hollow Lane, Boise. 208-343-6820.

Knitting Factory: Fri: Barely Alive, Virtual Riot, Ayzim, Almost Awesome, 7:30 p.m., $25. Sat: Nahko, 1000 Fuegos, Christina Holmes, 8 p.m., $23/$28. Sun: Nothing More, Palisades, My Ticket Home, Hell or Highwater, 8 p.m., $16.50/$18. Thu: Theory of a Deadman, Royal Republic, Ayron Jones, 8 p.m., $24.50/$26. 416 S. 9th St., Boise. 208-367-1212.

Liquid: Fri-Sat: Chris Fairbanks, 8 and 10 p.m., $12. Sun: Chris Fairbanks, 8 p.m., $10. Mon: Boise Banter Live Talk Show, 7 p.m.; Punk Monday, 9 p.m. Tue: Mundek Clement Stein’s Comedy Showcase, 8 p.m., $5. Wed: comedy open mike, 7:30 p.m. (signups at 7 p.m.). Thu: Bengt Washburn, 8 p.m., $10; comedy open mike hosted by Sophie Hughes and KC Hunt, 9:30 p.m. 405 S. 8th St., Boise. 208-941-2459.

Neurolux: Sat: Jeff Crosby, 9 p.m., $12/$15. Sun: Skull Diver, Sun Blood Stories, Oceans are Zeroes, 8 p.m., $7. Tue: The Russ Liquid Test, Defunk, 8 p.m., $15/$20. Wed: Paul Cauthen, The Texas Gentlemen, 8 p.m., $10/$12. Thu: Dance with the Dead, Gost, 8 p.m., $12/$15. 111 N. 11th St., Boise. 208-343-0886.

Ochos: Fri: Salsa dancing with beginner lesson 8:30-9:30 p.m., open dancing 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m., $8 includes lesson, $5 after 9:30 p.m. 515 W. Idaho St., Boise. 208-866-2640.

The Olympic: Sat: Shimi Tree (live Flamenco), 7 p.m., $10. Sun: Mandolin Orange, Mapache, 7 p.m., $15. Wed: Walker Lukens, Busman’s Holiday, 7 p.m., $10. Thu: The Donner Party Reunion Tour, 7 p.m., $30/$65. 1009 Main St., Boise. 208-342-0176.

O’Michael’s Pub & Grill: Fri: Ben Burdick and Amy Rose, 8-11 p.m. 2433 N. Bogus Basin Road, Boise. 208-342-8948.

Orphan Annie’s Bar & Grill: Fri: Jeannie Marie, 7-11 p.m. 801 Everett St., Caldwell. 208-455-2660.

Pengilly’s Saloon: Fri: Tylor and The Train Robbers, 8:45 p.m. Sat: Tauge and Faulkner, 8:45 p.m. Mon: open mike with Rebecca Scott and Emily Tipton, 8 p.m. Tue: The Suburbans, 8:45 p.m. Wed: The Country Club, 8:45 p.m. Thu: Frim Fram Four, 8:45 p.m. 513 W. Main St., Boise. 208-345-6344.

The Ranch Club: Fri: Jeff Crosby and The Refugees, Curtis/Sutton and the Scavengers, The Pan Handles, 9 p.m., $12/$15. Sat: Muzzie Braun, Brook Faulk Band, Gary Tackett and Moonshine Brown, 9 p.m., $12/$15. 3544 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City. 208-342-2600.

Reef: Fri: Addam Chavarria, 9-11 p.m., late night DJs, 11:15 p.m.-1:30 a.m., $5 before midnight. Sat: Brother Ali, 9:30 p.m., $20 and $65. Wed: Grieves, ProbCause, 9:30 p.m., $10/$14. 105 S. 6th St., Boise. 208-287-9200.

The Schnitzel Garten: Thu: Moody Jews, 6-9 p.m. 1225 E. Winding Creek Drive, Eagle. 208-629-8855.

Sockeye Grill & Brewery: Fri: The Like Its, 7 p.m. Tue: Spencer Batt, 7 p.m. 3019 N. Cole Road, Boise. 208-658-1533.

Tom Grainey’s: Fri-Sat: The Naughties, 10 p.m., $5. 109 S. 6th St., Boise. 208-345-2505.

Whiskey Jacques: Sat: Groovement, 9 p.m., $5. 251 N. Main St., Ketchum. 208-726-5297.

Submit listings to mjenkins@idahostatesman.com. Deadline is noon Monday before Friday publication.

