Take in some live music in the Treasure Valley this week

Here’s what’s happening in live entertainment at Treasure Valley bars and restaurants from Oct. 27-Nov. 2.
Bar 365, Riverside Hotel: Fri: Patricia Folkner, 5-8 p.m. Sat: TBA, 5-7:30 p.m. Mon: Ryan Wissinger, 5-8 p.m. Tue: Bernie Reilly, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Wed: Steve Eaton, 5-8 p.m. Thu: Clay Moore, 5-7:30 p.m. 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. 208-343-1871.
Buffalo Club: Fri-Sat, Thu: The Saloonatics, 9 p.m. Sun/Thu: free dance lessons by High Desert Swing Dance Club, 7:30-8:30 p.m. 10206 Fairview Ave., Boise. 208-321-1811.
Chandlers Steakhouse: Fri: Frank Marra, 5:30-8:30 p.m.; Chuck Smith Trio w/Matt Short, Linus Enoksson, Scott Reuser, 9 p.m.-midnight. Sat: Frank Marra, 5:30-8:30 p.m.; Clay Moore Trio w/Julia Ketay, Shayla Lewis, David Gluck, 9 p.m.-midnight. Sun: The Sidemen, 6-9 p.m. Mon: Mike Rosenthal, 6-9 p.m. Tue-Wed: Mike Rosenthal, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Chuck Smith Trio w/Linus Enoksson and Scott Reuser, 8-11 p.m. Thu: Chuck Smith, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Ben Burdick Trio w/Amy Rose, Mike Seifrit, Jon Hyneman, 8-11 p.m. 981 W. Grove St., Boise. 208-383-4300.
China Blue: Thu: Trill Thursday’s EDM Club Nights, 9 p.m.-2 a.m., $5; free for ladies. 100 S. 6th St., Boise. 208-338-6604.
Fatty’s Bar: Fri: rotating DJs, 9 p.m.-close. Sat: DJ Zuz, 9 p.m.-close. Tue: DJ Slieb, 9 p.m.-close. Wed: DJ Zuz, 9 p.m.-close. 800 W. Idaho St., Boise. 208-629-6314.
Hannah’s: Fri, Wed: Rocci Johnson Band, 9:30 p.m.-close. Sat: Zombie Prom w/costume contest, games, prizes and The Rocci Johnson Band, 7 p.m. to close, $5. Tue: Exotic Erotica Ball w/costume contest, games, The Rocci Johnson Band, 7 p.m. to close. Thu: DJ Ankid, 9:30 p.m.-close. 621 Main St., Boise. 208-345-7557.
High Note Cafe: Sat: Dave Cash, 7 p.m. Sun: Atune, 11 a.m. Tue: The New Jan Brady, 8 p.m. Thu: Megan Nelson, 6 p.m. 225 N. 5th St., Boise. 208-429-1911.
Highlands Hollow Brewhouse: Wed: Bernie Reilly and Dave Manion, 6-9 p.m. 2455 Harrison Hollow Lane, Boise. 208-343-6820.
KickBack Bar: Sat: Halloween party w/costume contest, drink specials, music by DJ Bonz, games, prizes. 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. 3116 Garrity Blvd., Suite 145, Nampa. 208-467-3409.
Knitting Factory: Sat: WOW 104.3 Boo Bash w/Walker McGuire, Brandon Lay, Jackson Michelson, Adam Craig, 7:30 p.m., free tickets by listening to WOW 104.3 FM. 416 S. 9th St., Boise. 208-367-1212.
Liquid: Fri-Sat: John Roy, 8 and 10 p.m., $12. Sun: John Roy, 8 p.m., $10. Mon: Insert Foot Theater’s Improv Jam, 8 p.m.; Punk Monday, 9 p.m. Tue: Wicked Wonderland’s Haunted Halloween, $5. Wed: comedy open mike, 7:30 p.m. (signups at 7 p.m.). Thu: Chris Fairbanks, 8 p.m., $10; comedy open mike hosted by Sophie Hughes and KC Hunt, 9:30 p.m. 405 S. 8th St., Boise. 208-941-2459.
Neurolux: Fri: Max Frost, 8 p.m., $12/$14; DJ Don Vapor, 11:30 p.m.-2 a.m. Sat: Halloween party w/Thick Business, Thee Commons, Regular Sounds + Phantahex as ELO, Electric Coconut, 8:30 p.m., $5/$10 (or $5 in costume). Sun: Dark Swallows (album release), Overlake, Ponderay, 8 p.m., $7. Tue: The Soft White Sixties, Dan Luke and The Raid, Gipsy Moonrise, 8 p.m., $10/$12. Wed: Desert Graves, Sick Wish, Preakedness, 8 p.m., $5. 111 N. 11th St., Boise. 208-343-0886.
Ochos: Fri: Salsa dancing with beginner lesson 8:30-9:30 p.m., open dancing 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m., $8 includes lesson, $5 after 9:30 p.m. 515 W. Idaho St., Boise. 208-866-2640.
The Olympic: Fri: Ned Evett, Jac Sound, 7 p.m., $8/$10. Sat: Halloween party w/Lounge on Fire, Hollow Wood, Scott Yoder, The Grand Ratking, 8 p.m., $5/$10 (or $5 in costume). Thu: Tango Alpha Tango, Marshall Poole, 7 p.m., $7. 1009 Main St., Boise. 208-342-0176.
O’Michael’s Pub & Grill: Fri: Best Lyers, 8-11 p.m. 2433 N. Bogus Basin Road, Boise. 208-342-8948.
Orphan Annie’s Bar & Grill: Fri: Jeannie Marie, 7-11 p.m. 801 Everett St., Caldwell. 208-455-2660.
Pengilly’s Saloon: Fri: Ophelia, 8:45 p.m. Sat: Chicken Dinner Road, 8:45 p.m. Sun: Boise Horror Picture Show: A Burlesque Extravaganza, 8 p.m. Mon: open mike with Rebecca Scott and Emily Tipton, 8 p.m. Tue: Halloween Party w/The Suburbans, 8:45 p.m. Wed: The Country Club, 8:45 p.m. Thu: Frim Fram Four, 8:45 p.m. 513 W. Main St., Boise. 208-345-6344.
Piper Pub & Grill: Fri: Doug Cameron, 7:30 p.m. Sat: Spencer Batt, 7:30 p.m. 150 N. 8th St., Suite 200, Boise. 208-343-2444.
The Ranch Club: Fri-Sat: Jeremiah James Gang, 9 p.m., $5. Tue: Tylor and The Train Robbers, 9 p.m. 3544 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City. 208-342-2600.
Reef: Fri: Hillstomp, Emily Tipton, 10 p.m., $7/$10. Sat: Halloween Bash w/Pause for the Cause, 10 p.m., $7. 105 S. 6th St., Boise. 208-287-9200.
Revolution Center: Fri: In This Moment, Of Mice and Men, Avatar, 7 p.m., $32.50-$62.40. 4983 Glenwood St., Garden City. 208-938-2933.
Sapphire Room, Riverside Hotel: Sat: Thistledown, Fulton Hunt, 7:30 p.m., $15/$20 online, $20/$25 door. Thu: Camden Hughes CD Release Party, 7:30 p.m., $15/$20 online, $20/$25 door. 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. 208-343-1871.
Sockeye Grill & Brewery: Fri: Guess When, 7 p.m. Tue: Rebecca Scott Trio, 7 p.m. 3019 N. Cole Road, Boise. 208-658-1533.
Tom Grainey’s: Fri: Neal and Friends, 10 p.m., $5. Sat: Roughed Up Suspects, 10 p.m., $5. Tue: Jonathan Warren and The Billy Goats, 10 p.m. Wed: Tylor and The Train Robbers, 9 p.m. 109 S. 6th St., Boise. 208-345-2505.
Varsity Pub: Sat: Halloween Bash w/costume contest, drink specials, music, prizes, 7 p.m. to midnight. 1441 N. Eagle Road, Meridian. 208-906-0658.
Whiskey Jacques: Fri: Life During Wartime (Talking Heads tribute), 9 p.m., $8/$10. Sat: Sneaky Pete and The Secret Weapons, 9 p.m., $5. 251 N. Main St., Ketchum. 208-726-5297.
WilliB’s: Fri: Big Wow, 8 p.m. Sat: Blues to Lose, 8 p.m. 12505 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. 208-331-5666.
