Take in some live music in the Treasure Valley this week

In This Moment continues their “Half God, Half Devil” tour on Friday, Oct. 27, at Revolution Center. Jeremy Saffer

October 26, 2017 12:12 PM

Here’s what’s happening in live entertainment at Treasure Valley bars and restaurants from Oct. 27-Nov. 2.

Bar 365, Riverside Hotel: Fri: Patricia Folkner, 5-8 p.m. Sat: TBA, 5-7:30 p.m. Mon: Ryan Wissinger, 5-8 p.m. Tue: Bernie Reilly, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Wed: Steve Eaton, 5-8 p.m. Thu: Clay Moore, 5-7:30 p.m. 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. 208-343-1871.

Buffalo Club: Fri-Sat, Thu: The Saloonatics, 9 p.m. Sun/Thu: free dance lessons by High Desert Swing Dance Club, 7:30-8:30 p.m. 10206 Fairview Ave., Boise. 208-321-1811.

Chandlers Steakhouse: Fri: Frank Marra, 5:30-8:30 p.m.; Chuck Smith Trio w/Matt Short, Linus Enoksson, Scott Reuser, 9 p.m.-midnight. Sat: Frank Marra, 5:30-8:30 p.m.; Clay Moore Trio w/Julia Ketay, Shayla Lewis, David Gluck, 9 p.m.-midnight. Sun: The Sidemen, 6-9 p.m. Mon: Mike Rosenthal, 6-9 p.m. Tue-Wed: Mike Rosenthal, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Chuck Smith Trio w/Linus Enoksson and Scott Reuser, 8-11 p.m. Thu: Chuck Smith, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Ben Burdick Trio w/Amy Rose, Mike Seifrit, Jon Hyneman, 8-11 p.m. 981 W. Grove St., Boise. 208-383-4300.

China Blue: Thu: Trill Thursday’s EDM Club Nights, 9 p.m.-2 a.m., $5; free for ladies. 100 S. 6th St., Boise. 208-338-6604.

Fatty’s Bar: Fri: rotating DJs, 9 p.m.-close. Sat: DJ Zuz, 9 p.m.-close. Tue: DJ Slieb, 9 p.m.-close. Wed: DJ Zuz, 9 p.m.-close. 800 W. Idaho St., Boise. 208-629-6314.

Hannah’s: Fri, Wed: Rocci Johnson Band, 9:30 p.m.-close. Sat: Zombie Prom w/costume contest, games, prizes and The Rocci Johnson Band, 7 p.m. to close, $5. Tue: Exotic Erotica Ball w/costume contest, games, The Rocci Johnson Band, 7 p.m. to close. Thu: DJ Ankid, 9:30 p.m.-close. 621 Main St., Boise. 208-345-7557.

High Note Cafe: Sat: Dave Cash, 7 p.m. Sun: Atune, 11 a.m. Tue: The New Jan Brady, 8 p.m. Thu: Megan Nelson, 6 p.m. 225 N. 5th St., Boise. 208-429-1911.

Highlands Hollow Brewhouse: Wed: Bernie Reilly and Dave Manion, 6-9 p.m. 2455 Harrison Hollow Lane, Boise. 208-343-6820.

KickBack Bar: Sat: Halloween party w/costume contest, drink specials, music by DJ Bonz, games, prizes. 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. 3116 Garrity Blvd., Suite 145, Nampa. 208-467-3409.

Knitting Factory: Sat: WOW 104.3 Boo Bash w/Walker McGuire, Brandon Lay, Jackson Michelson, Adam Craig, 7:30 p.m., free tickets by listening to WOW 104.3 FM. 416 S. 9th St., Boise. 208-367-1212.

Liquid: Fri-Sat: John Roy, 8 and 10 p.m., $12. Sun: John Roy, 8 p.m., $10. Mon: Insert Foot Theater’s Improv Jam, 8 p.m.; Punk Monday, 9 p.m. Tue: Wicked Wonderland’s Haunted Halloween, $5. Wed: comedy open mike, 7:30 p.m. (signups at 7 p.m.). Thu: Chris Fairbanks, 8 p.m., $10; comedy open mike hosted by Sophie Hughes and KC Hunt, 9:30 p.m. 405 S. 8th St., Boise. 208-941-2459.

Neurolux: Fri: Max Frost, 8 p.m., $12/$14; DJ Don Vapor, 11:30 p.m.-2 a.m. Sat: Halloween party w/Thick Business, Thee Commons, Regular Sounds + Phantahex as ELO, Electric Coconut, 8:30 p.m., $5/$10 (or $5 in costume). Sun: Dark Swallows (album release), Overlake, Ponderay, 8 p.m., $7. Tue: The Soft White Sixties, Dan Luke and The Raid, Gipsy Moonrise, 8 p.m., $10/$12. Wed: Desert Graves, Sick Wish, Preakedness, 8 p.m., $5. 111 N. 11th St., Boise. 208-343-0886.

Ochos: Fri: Salsa dancing with beginner lesson 8:30-9:30 p.m., open dancing 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m., $8 includes lesson, $5 after 9:30 p.m. 515 W. Idaho St., Boise. 208-866-2640.

The Olympic: Fri: Ned Evett, Jac Sound, 7 p.m., $8/$10. Sat: Halloween party w/Lounge on Fire, Hollow Wood, Scott Yoder, The Grand Ratking, 8 p.m., $5/$10 (or $5 in costume). Thu: Tango Alpha Tango, Marshall Poole, 7 p.m., $7. 1009 Main St., Boise. 208-342-0176.

O’Michael’s Pub & Grill: Fri: Best Lyers, 8-11 p.m. 2433 N. Bogus Basin Road, Boise. 208-342-8948.

Orphan Annie’s Bar & Grill: Fri: Jeannie Marie, 7-11 p.m. 801 Everett St., Caldwell. 208-455-2660.

Pengilly’s Saloon: Fri: Ophelia, 8:45 p.m. Sat: Chicken Dinner Road, 8:45 p.m. Sun: Boise Horror Picture Show: A Burlesque Extravaganza, 8 p.m. Mon: open mike with Rebecca Scott and Emily Tipton, 8 p.m. Tue: Halloween Party w/The Suburbans, 8:45 p.m. Wed: The Country Club, 8:45 p.m. Thu: Frim Fram Four, 8:45 p.m. 513 W. Main St., Boise. 208-345-6344.

Piper Pub & Grill: Fri: Doug Cameron, 7:30 p.m. Sat: Spencer Batt, 7:30 p.m. 150 N. 8th St., Suite 200, Boise. 208-343-2444.

The Ranch Club: Fri-Sat: Jeremiah James Gang, 9 p.m., $5. Tue: Tylor and The Train Robbers, 9 p.m. 3544 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City. 208-342-2600.

Reef: Fri: Hillstomp, Emily Tipton, 10 p.m., $7/$10. Sat: Halloween Bash w/Pause for the Cause, 10 p.m., $7. 105 S. 6th St., Boise. 208-287-9200.

Revolution Center: Fri: In This Moment, Of Mice and Men, Avatar, 7 p.m., $32.50-$62.40. 4983 Glenwood St., Garden City. 208-938-2933.

Sapphire Room, Riverside Hotel: Sat: Thistledown, Fulton Hunt, 7:30 p.m., $15/$20 online, $20/$25 door. Thu: Camden Hughes CD Release Party, 7:30 p.m., $15/$20 online, $20/$25 door. 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. 208-343-1871.

Sockeye Grill & Brewery: Fri: Guess When, 7 p.m. Tue: Rebecca Scott Trio, 7 p.m. 3019 N. Cole Road, Boise. 208-658-1533.

Tom Grainey’s: Fri: Neal and Friends, 10 p.m., $5. Sat: Roughed Up Suspects, 10 p.m., $5. Tue: Jonathan Warren and The Billy Goats, 10 p.m. Wed: Tylor and The Train Robbers, 9 p.m. 109 S. 6th St., Boise. 208-345-2505.

Varsity Pub: Sat: Halloween Bash w/costume contest, drink specials, music, prizes, 7 p.m. to midnight. 1441 N. Eagle Road, Meridian. 208-906-0658.

Whiskey Jacques: Fri: Life During Wartime (Talking Heads tribute), 9 p.m., $8/$10. Sat: Sneaky Pete and The Secret Weapons, 9 p.m., $5. 251 N. Main St., Ketchum. 208-726-5297.

WilliB’s: Fri: Big Wow, 8 p.m. Sat: Blues to Lose, 8 p.m. 12505 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. 208-331-5666.

Submit listings to mjenkins@idahostatesman.com. Deadline is noon Monday before Friday publication.

