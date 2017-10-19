Authority Zero brings its punk rock sound to Reef on Wednesday, Oct. 25.
Music News & Reviews

Take in some live music in the Treasure Valley this week

October 19, 2017 1:06 PM

Here’s what’s happening in live entertainment at Treasure Valley bars and restaurants from Oct. 20-26.

Bar 365, Riverside Hotel: Fri: Zach Forsman, 5-7:30 p.m. Sat: Jeff Engelbert, 5-7:30 p.m. Mon: Johnny and Jen, 5-8 p.m. Tue: Jim Lewis, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Wed: Steve Eaton, 5-8 p.m. Thu: Brett Reid, 5-7:30 p.m. 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. 208-343-1871.

Bella Aquila: Sun: Kevin Kirk, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. 775 S. Rivershore Lane, Suite 100, Eagle. 938-1900.

Buffalo Club: Fri-Sat, Thu: The Saloonatics, 9 p.m. Sun/Thu: free dance lessons by High Desert Swing Dance Club, 7:30-8:30 p.m. 10206 Fairview Ave., Boise. 208-321-1811.

Chandlers Steakhouse: Fri: Frank Marra, 5:30-8:30 p.m.; Chuck Smith Trio w/Matt Short, Linus Enoksson, Scott Reuser, 9 p.m.-midnight. Sat: Frank Marra, 5:30-8:30 p.m.; Clay Moore Trio w/Emily Stanton, Mike Seifrit, Jon Hyneman, 9 p.m.-midnight. 981 W. Grove St., Boise. 208-383-4300.

China Blue: Thu: Trill Thursday’s EDM Club Nights, 9 p.m.-2 a.m., $5; free for ladies. 100 S. 6th St., Boise. 208-338-6604.

Fatty’s Bar: Fri: rotating DJs, 9 p.m.-close. Sat: DJ Zuz, 9 p.m.-close. Tue: DJ Slieb, 9 p.m.-close. Wed: DJ Zuz, 9 p.m.-close. 800 W. Idaho St., Boise. 208-629-6314.

Hannah’s: Fri-Sat, Wed: Rocci Johnson Band, 9:30 p.m.-close. Thu: DJ Ankid, 9:30 p.m.-close. 621 Main St., Boise. 208-345-7557.

High Note Cafe: Fri: Math’s Arcana and guests, 7 p.m. Sat: Whistle Pig, 7 p.m. Sun: Thomas Paul and Tom Burden, 11 a.m. Wed: Crunk Witch and Ladytramp, 7 p.m. 225 N. 5th St., Boise. 208-429-1911.

Highlands Hollow Brewhouse: Wed: Carter Freeman, 6-9 p.m. 2455 Harrison Hollow Lane, Boise. 208-343-6820.

Knitting Factory: Fri: Yelawolf, 8 p.m., $23.50/$25. Sat: Hollywood Undead, Butcher Babies, Demrick, 8 p.m., $25/$27. Sun: Rittz, Sam Lachow, Eric Biddiness, 8 p.m., $22.50/$25. Thu: Needtobreathe, 7 p.m., $33.50/$36. 416 S. 9th St., Boise. 208-367-1212.

Liquid: Fri-Sat: Jamal Doman, 8 and 10 p.m., $12. Sun: Jamal Doman, 8 p.m., $10. Tue: bluegrass music jam, 8 p.m. Wed: comedy open mike, 7:30 p.m. (signups at 7 p.m.). Thu: John Roy, 8 p.m., $10; comedy open mike hosted by Sophie Hughes and KC Hunt, 9:30 p.m. 405 S. 8th St., Boise. 208-941-2459.

Neurolux: Fri: Robert Wynia and The Sound, 9 p.m., $10/$12; DJ Izze Azalea, 11:30 p.m.-2 a.m. Sat: Fea, Bruiser Queen, Lovey, 9 p.m., $10/$12; DJ Pepsy Ultra, 11:30 p.m.-2 a.m. Sun: Mr. Elevator, Frankie and the Witch Fingers, Camera, 8 p.m., $10/$12. Tue: Earthless, Petyr, The Acid Guide Service, 8 p.m., $15. Thu: Mary Lambert, Mal Blum, 8 p.m., $20/$22. 111 N. 11th St., Boise. 208-343-0886.

Ochos: Fri: Salsa dancing with beginner lesson 8:30-9:30 p.m., open dancing 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m., $8 includes lesson, $5 after 9:30 p.m. 515 W. Idaho St., Boise. 208-866-2640.

The Olympic: Fri: Y La Bamba, Nick Delffs, Bijouxx, 7 p.m., $10/$12. Sun: Lyrics Born, Gurilla Glue, 7 p.m., $15. Tue: A Giant Dog, The Max Beefwater Band, Red Light Challenge, 7 p.m., $8/$10. Wed: Space Car, Villain Corp, The Jerkwadz, 7 p.m. Thu: SIMO, 7 p.m., $10/$15. 1009 Main St., Boise. 208-342-0176.

O’Michael’s Pub & Grill: Fri: Blaze and Kelly, 8-11 p.m. 2433 N. Bogus Basin Road, Boise. 208-342-8948.

Orphan Annie’s Bar & Grill: Fri: Jeannie Marie, 7-11 p.m. 801 Everett St., Caldwell. 208-455-2660.

Pengilly’s Saloon: Fri-Sat: Old Death Whisper, 8:45 p.m. Mon: open mike with Rebecca Scott and Emily Tipton, 8 p.m. Tue: Old time jam, 6:30-8:45 p.m.; The Suburbans, 8:45 p.m. Wed: Hillfolk Noir, 8:45 p.m. Thu: Frim Fram Four, 8:45 p.m. 513 W. Main St., Boise. 208-345-6344.

Piper Pub & Grill: Fri: Spencer Batt, 7:30 p.m. 150 N. 8th St., Suite 200, Boise. 208-343-2444.

The Ranch Club: Fri-Sat: Daniel Mark Faller and The Working Poor, 9 p.m. 3544 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City. 208-342-2600.

Reef: Fri: Nothing But Heros, 10 p.m., $5. Sat: The Wanderers, 10 p.m., $5. Wed: Authority Zero, Mouse Powell, Self Smartid, 9:30 p.m., $10/$15. 105 S. 6th St., Boise. 208-287-9200.

Rembrandts: Sat: Michael Laky, 6:30 p.m. 93 S. Eagle Road, Eagle. 208-938-1564.

Revolution Center: Sun: Tyga (canceled). Mon: Mastodon, Eagle of Death Metal, Russian Circles, 7:30 p.m., $39.50-$69.50. Tue: Silversun Pickups, Minus the Bear, 8 p.m., $29.50-$59.50. 4983 Glenwood St., Garden City. 208-938-2933.

Sapphire Room, Riverside Hotel: Fri: Daring Greatly, 7:30 p.m., $15/$20 online, $20/$25 door. Sat: RJ Mischo w/Hoochie Coochie Men, 7:30 p.m., $12/$17 online, $17/$22 door. Tue: Jack Loyd Gish CD Release Concert, 7 p.m., $13/$17 online, $18/$22 door. Wed: Swing is the Thing feat. Pamela DeMarche and Friends w/lessons 7-8 p.m. and dancing 8-10 p.m., $15/$18. Thu: Steve Eaton: Me, Myself and I, 7:30 p.m., $15/$20 online, $20/$25 door. 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. 208-343-1871.

Sockeye Grill & Brewery: Fri: McGinnis Holt Blues Band, 7 p.m. Tue: Richard Soliz, 7 p.m. 3019 N. Cole Road, Boise. 208-658-1533.

Spacebar Arcade: Sat: Third Space Saturday with DJ I.G.A. The Independent Grocer, 10 p.m.-1 a.m. Monthly all-vinyl DJ night. 200 N. Capitol Blvd., Boise. 208-918-0597.

Tom Grainey’s: Fri: Blue Lotus and The High Council, 10 p.m., $5. Sat: Kuinka, 10 p.m., $5. Sun: Sam Pace and The Gilded Grit, 8 p.m., $5. Wed: Tylor and The Train Robbers, 9 p.m. 109 S. 6th St., Boise. 208-345-2505.

Whiskey Jacques: Sat: Bread and Circus, 9 p.m., $5. 251 N. Main St., Ketchum. 208-726-5297.

WilliB’s: Fri: Winewood, 8 p.m. Sat: The Retreads, 8 p.m. 12505 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. 208-331-5666.

Submit listings to mjenkins@idahostatesman.com. Deadline is noon Monday before Friday publication.

