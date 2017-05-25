Philadelphia-based Low Cut Connie, known for raucous, boogie-woogie-infused live shows, plays at Neurolux on Tuesday.
Music News & Reviews

May 25, 2017 1:14 PM

Take in some live music in the Treasure Valley this week

Here’s what’s happening in live entertainment at Treasure Valley bars and restaurants from May 26-June 1.

Bar 365, Riverside Hotel: Fri: Brooke Faulk, 5-8 p.m. Sat: Gabe Hess, 5-8 p.m. Mon: Dan Costello, 5-8 p.m. Tue: Moss Roses, 5-7 p.m. Wed: Blaze and Kelly, 5-8 p.m. Thu: Shon Sanders, 5-8 p.m. 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. 343-1871.

Bella Aquila: Sun: Ken Harris and Carmel Crock, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Thu: Sally Tibbs and Kevin Kirk, 6-8 p.m. 775 S. Rivershore Lane, Suite 100, Eagle. 938-1900.

Bittercreek Alehouse: Thu: Hillfolk Noir, 10 p.m. 246 N. 8th St., Boise. 429-6340. (every First Thursday.)

Buffalo Club: Fri-Sat, Thu: The Saloonatics, 9 p.m. Sun/Thu: free dance lessons by High Desert Swing Dance Club, 7:30-8:30 p.m. 10206 Fairview Ave., Boise. 321-1811.

Chandlers Steakhouse: Fri: Frank Marra, 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Camden Hughes Trio w/Amy Rose, Mike Seifrit and Jon Hyneman, 8 p.m.-midnight. Sat: Frank Marra, 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Clay Moore Trio w/Julia Ketay, Shayla Lewis and Louis McFarland, 8 p.m.-midnight. Sun: The Sidemen, 6-9 p.m. Mon: Mike Rosenthal, 6-9 p.m. Tue-Wed: Mike Rosenthal, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Chuck Smith Trio w/Shayla Lewis and Scott Reuser 8-11 p.m. Thu: Chuck Smith, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Ben Burdick Trio w/Amy Rose, Jon Hyneman and Mike Seifrit, 8-11 p.m. 981 W. Grove St., Boise. 383-4300.

China Blue: Thu: Trill Thursday’s EDM Club Nights, 9 p.m.-2 a.m., $5; free for ladies. 100 S. 6th St., Boise. 338-6604.

Courtyard Marriott: Fri: Music Box, 6-8:30 p.m. Tue: Van Paepeghem Quartet, 6-8:30 p.m. 1789 S. Eagle Road, Meridian. 888-0800.

Destination 112: Fri: Gary Tackett and Full Moon Ride, 7:30-10 p.m. 112 13th Ave. S., Nampa. 461-0133.

Fatty’s Bar: Fri: rotating DJs, 9 p.m.-close. Sat: DJ Zuz, 9 p.m.-close. Tue: DJ Slieb, 9 p.m.-close. Wed: DJ Zuz, 9 p.m.-close. 800 W. Idaho St., Boise. 629-6314.

Hannah’s: Fri-Sat, Wed: Rocci Johnson Band, 9:30 p.m.-close. Thu: DJ Ankid, 9:30 p.m.-close. 621 Main St., Boise. 345-7557.

High Note Cafe: Fri: Lukewarm Springs, 7 p.m. Sat: Soma, 7 p.m. Tue: Roger Cette, 7 p.m. 225 N. 5th St., Boise. 429-1911.

Highlands Hollow Brewhouse: Wed: Mississippi Marshall, 6:30-9:30 p.m. 2455 Harrison Hollow Lane, Boise. 343-6820.

Knitting Factory: Fri: T.I. presents The Hustle Gang Tour, 8 p.m., $42.50/$45. Sat: SoMo, 8 p.m., $23/$25. Thu: Seether, Through Fire, Kaleido, 8 p.m., $32/$34. 416 S. 9th St., Boise. 367-1212.

Liquid: Fri-Sat: Heath Harmison, 8 and 10 p.m., $12. Sun: Heath Harmison, 8 p.m., $10. Mon: Memorial Day comedy show, 7 p.m., $5; Punk Monday, 9 p.m. Wed: comedy open mike, 7:30 p.m. (signups at 7 p.m.). Thu: David Huntsberger, 8 p.m., $10. 405 S. 8th St., Boise. 941-2459.

The Local: Sat: Chad Summerville, 7-9 p.m. Tue: Keoni, 6-8 p.m. 5616 W. State St., Boise. 412-3095.

Neurolux: Sat: DJ Pepsy Ultra, 10:30 p.m.-2 a.m. Sun: Wooden Indian Burial Ground, Cool Ghouls, The Love Bunch, 7 p.m., $8/$10. Tue: Low Cut Connie, Scantron, Critter Soup, 7 p.m., $10/$12. Thu: Spaceface, Sun Blood Stories, HiHazel, 7 p.m., $8/$10. 111 N. 11th St., Boise. 343-0886.

Ochos: Fri: Salsa dancing with beginner lesson 8:30-9:30 p.m., open dancing 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m., $8 includes lesson, $5 after 9:30 p.m. 515 W. Idaho St., Boise. 866-2640.

The Olympic: Fri: The Ambulanters, Dweller at the Well, Tag Along Friend, Ana Lete, 7 p.m., $5. Tue: Merchandise, B Boys, 7 p.m., $10/$12. 1009 Main St., Boise. 342-0176.

Orphan Annie’s Bar & Grill: Fri: Jeannie Marie, 7-11 p.m. Sat: Dee Hisel, 7-11 p.m. 801 Everett St., Caldwell. 455-2660.

The Owyhee: Thu: Nick Delffs, 5:30-8:30 p.m. in the lobby. 1109 Main St., Boise. 343-4611.

Pengilly’s Saloon: Sat: Ophelia, 8:45 p.m. Mon: open mike with Rebecca Scott and Rob Hill, 8 p.m. Tue: The Suburbans, 8:45 p.m. Wed: Tylor and The Train Robbers, 8:45 p.m. Thu: Frim Fram Four, 8:45 p.m. 513 W. Main St., Boise. 345-6344.

Piper Pub & Grill: Fri: Doug Cameron, 8 p.m. Sat: Spencer Batt, 8 p.m. 150 N. 8th St., Suite 200, Boise. 343-2444.

Pollo Rey: Tue: RVIVR, Brat Tail, 7:30 p.m., $5/$7. Wed: Battery, Queen Boychild, 7:30 p.m., $5. 222 N. 8th St., Boise. 345-0323.

Reef: Fri: Deaf Poets, Zack Quintana, 10 p.m., $5. Sat: Marv Ellis and We Tribe, Soul Serene, 10 p.m., $5. Wed: Rawley Frye, 8 p.m. 105 S. 6th St., Boise. 287-9200.

The Sandbar, Riverside Hotel: Fri: Dan Costello, 2-5 p.m.; The Like Its, 6-9 p.m. Sat: Douglas Cameron, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; Smooth Avenue, 2-5 p.m.; Gary Tackett Band, 6-9 p.m. Sun: Gayle Chapman, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; The Country Club, 2-5 p.m.; Clay Moore Trio feat. Julia Ketay, 6-9 p.m. Mon: Mississippi Marshall, 6-9 p.m. Tue: Mood Swing, 6-9 p.m. Wed: Steve Eaton, 6-9 p.m. Thu: Gary Tackett, 6-9 p.m. 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. 343-1871.

Sapphire Room, Riverside Hotel: Tue: Idaho Songwriters Association Forum: Song with the Blues, 7 p.m. 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. 343-1871.

Sockeye Grill & Brewery: Fri: The Fabulous Blue Rayz, 7 p.m. Tue: Lucas Biespiel, 7 p.m. 3019 N. Cole Road, Boise. 658-1533.

Tom Grainey’s: Fri: Innocent Man, 10 p.m., $5. Sat: Tylor and The Train Robbers, 10 p.m., $5. 109 S. 6th St., Boise. 345-2505.

Tom Grainey’s Basement: Fri: DJ Maksym, 10 p.m. Sat: DJ Psycache, 10 p.m. 107 S. 6th St., Boise. 345-2505.

WilliB’s: Fri: Big Wow Band, 8 p.m. Sat: Asphalt Buffet, 8 p.m. Tue: all ages open mike, 7 p.m. 12505 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. 331-5666.

Submit listings to mjenkins@idahostatesman.com. Deadline is noon Monday before Friday publication.

Michael Deeds recommends

Merchandise: Tuesday, The Olympic. This hard-to-categorize Florida rock group has evolved beyond its punk roots. Its sixth album, last year’s “A Corpse Wired for Sound,” is an impressive, widescreen-like experience.

Low Cut Connie: Tuesday, Neurolux. Much like Ben Folds, frontman Adam Weiner packs a piano punch. LA Weekly wrote, “Their ferocious live show ... is unmatched in all of rock right now.”

