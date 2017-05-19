Music on the Water at Esther Simplot Park highlights local music and benefits the WCA

Boise, get ready for a new outdoor concert series.
Esther Simplot Park, the newest in the city’s Ribbon of Jewels, will provide a gorgeous setting for Music on the Water, with a stage set on the edge of a river-fed pond and a view of the Boise Foothills.
The three-concert series will fill the park with a selection of carefully curated local food, beer and wine vendors, arts and crafts, water sports, face painting, games and other stuff for kids to do, says producer Kevin Felgate.
Felgate, founder and CEO of Name Brand Promotions, a Boise branding agency, collaborated with event producer and race organizer Keith Hughes of Vertical Endurance. The two met on the board of Onward Shay!, a marathon organized by Hughes that made its debut in Boise last year and wanted to create an event to give something back.
“We wanted to create an event that has music, that’s for families and kids, with an expo atmosphere that celebrates the park,” Felgate says. “With its focus on families, we thought this would be a perfect benefit for the WCA.”
Felgate says 100 percent of the proceeds from VIP ticket sales and booth rental will go to the Women’s and Children’s Alliance.
Music on the Water lineup
▪ 4-9 p.m. Friday, June 23: pop violinist Brooke Wilson, folk indie rock duo The Lost Men and jazz classical rock fusion group Kevin Kirk and Onomatopoeia.
▪ 2-9 p.m. Saturday, July 22: pop singer Darian Renee, Big Wow Band, alt-rockers Lakoda.
▪ 2-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19: DJ Dr. Fresh, pop/rock duo The Delta, psychedelic atl-rock band Marshall Poole, reggae band Voice of Reason.
VIP tickets get you into the fenced seating area near the stage and benefit the WCA. Tickets are $25 for the June 23 concert, $15 for the other two, and $40 for all three at EventBrite.com.
