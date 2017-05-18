Self-described “SoCal country” singer-songwriter Sam Outlaw will perform May 19 at Neurolux.
Music News & Reviews

May 18, 2017 3:58 PM

Take in some live music in the Treasure Valley this week

Here’s what’s happening in live entertainment at Treasure Valley bars and restaurants from May 19-25.

Bar 365, Riverside Hotel: Fri: Moss and Riche, 5-8 p.m. Sat: Rob Harding, 5-8 p.m. Mon: Neighbor Dave, 5-8 p.m. Tue: The Sidemen, 5-8 p.m. Wed: Gary Tackett, 5-8 p.m. Thu: Willison Roos, 5-7:30 p.m. 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. 343-1871.

The Balcony Club: Fri: Pride Explosion feat. Tammie Brown, 8 p.m. 150 N. 8th St., Boise. 336-1313.

Buffalo Club: Fri-Sat, Thu: The Saloonatics, 9 p.m. Sun/Thu: free dance lessons by High Desert Swing Dance Club, 7:30-8:30 p.m. 10206 Fairview Ave., Boise. 321-1811.

Chandlers Steakhouse: Fri: Frank Marra, 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Camden Hughes Trio w/Amy Rose, Mike Seifrit and Jon Hyneman, 8 p.m.-midnight. Sat: Frank Marra, 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Clay Moore Trio w/Julia Ketay, Shayla Lewis and Louis McFarland, 8 p.m.-midnight. Sun: The Sidemen, 6-9 p.m. Mon: Mike Rosenthal, 6-9 p.m. Tue-Wed: Mike Rosenthal, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Chuck Smith Trio w/Shayla Lewis and Scott Reuser 8-11 p.m. Thu: Chuck Smith, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Ben Burdick Trio w/Amy Rose, Jon Hyneman and Mike Seifrit, 8-11 p.m. 981 W. Grove St., Boise. 383-4300.

China Blue: Thu: Trill Thursday’s EDM Club Nights, 9 p.m.-2 a.m., $5; free for ladies. 100 S. 6th St., Boise. 338-6604.

Courtyard Marriott: Fri: Mia Edsall, 6-8:30 p.m. Tue: Camden Hughes, 6-8:30 p.m. 1789 S. Eagle Road, Meridian. 888-0800.

Fatty’s Bar: Fri: rotating DJs, 9 p.m.-close. Sat: DJ Zuz, 9 p.m.-close. Tue: DJ Slieb, 9 p.m.-close. Wed: DJ Zuz, 9 p.m.-close. 800 W. Idaho St., Boise. 629-6314.

Hannah’s: Fri-Sat, Wed: Rocci Johnson Band, 9:30 p.m.-close. Thu: DJ Ankid, 9:30 p.m.-close. 621 Main St., Boise. 345-7557.

High Note Cafe: Fri: Finnegan Hopper, 7 p.m. Caroline Reese, 8-9:30 p.m. Sat: John Lensing, 7 p.m. Mon: Poetry Slam, 6 p.m. Wed: Whisperer, 7 p.m. 225 N. 5th St., Boise. 429-1911.

Highlands Hollow Brewhouse: Wed: Billy Braun, 6:30-9:30 p.m. 2455 Harrison Hollow Lane, Boise. 343-6820.

Knitting Factory: Fri: Faded Leroy, Vault7, Rise of the Fallen, Vections, 8 p.m., $6. Sun: Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives, 8 p.m., $31.50/$32. Tue: Foxygen, 8 p.m., $18/$20. Wed: Joseph, 8 p.m., $20/$22. 416 S. 9th St., Boise. 367-1212.

Liquid: Fri-Sat: Kris Shaw, 8 and 10 p.m., $12. Sun: Kris Shaw, 8 p.m., $10. Mon: Live Poetry Society, 7 p.m., Punk Monday, 9 p.m. Tue: Bluegrass music jam, 7 p.m. Wed: comedy open mike, 7:30 p.m. (signups at 7 p.m.). Thu: Heath Harmison, 8 p.m., $10. 405 S. 8th St., Boise. 941-2459.

The Local: Tue: Mississippi Marshall, 6-8 p.m. 5616 W. State St., Boise. 412-3095.

Neurolux: Fri: Sam Outlaw, Michaela Anne, The Country Club, 8 p.m., $12/$15. Sat: Oceans are Zeroes (album release), Paul Travis, Lerk, 8 p.m., $5/$7. Mon: Summer Cannibals, Black Bolt, Dan Had It, 7 p.m., $8/$10. Tue: The Dear Hunter, Gavin Castleton, 8 p.m., $20. Thu: Black Marble, Draa, Cry, 8 p.m., $10/$12. 111 N. 11th St., Boise. 343-0886.

Ochos: Fri: Salsa dancing with beginner lesson 8:30-9:30 p.m., open dancing 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m., $8 includes lesson, $5 after 9:30 p.m. 515 W. Idaho St., Boise. 866-2640.

The Olympic: Fri: Dodgy Mountain Men, Buckskin, 7 p.m., $5. Thu: Heart Avail, Coma Throne, Vections, 7 p.m., $5. 1009 Main St., Boise. 342-0176.

O’Michael’s Pub & Grill: Sat: Hoochie Coochie Men, 8-11 p.m. 2433 N. Bogus Basin Road, Boise. 342-8948.

Orphan Annie’s Bar & Grill: Fri: Jeannie Marie, 7-11 p.m. Sat: Rod Dyer, 7-11 p.m. 801 Everett St., Caldwell. 455-2660.

Pengilly’s Saloon: Sat: Tauge and Faulkner, 8:45 p.m. Mon: open mike with Rebecca Scott and Rob Hill, 8 p.m. Tue: The Suburbans, 8:45 p.m. Wed: Tylor and The Train Robbers, 8:45 p.m. Thu: Frim Fram Four, 8:45 p.m. 513 W. Main St., Boise. 345-6344.

Piper Pub & Grill: Fri: Spencer Batt, 8 p.m. Sat: Ryan Wissinger, 8 p.m. 150 N. 8th St., Suite 200, Boise. 343-2444.

Pollo Rey: Sat: Thick Business, Good Dining, Fyberz, 7:30 p.m., $7. Thu: Zach Quintana and the Trucks, Critical Hits, 7:30 p.m., $5. 222 N. 8th St., Boise. 345-0323.

Reef: Fri: Noah Kadre Experience, No Relation, 10 p.m. Sat: Voice of Reason, 10 p.m., $5. Wed: Soma, 8 p.m. 105 S. 6th St., Boise. 287-9200.

The Sandbar, Riverside Hotel: Fri: Brett Reid, 2-5 p.m.; Andy Byron and Friends, 6-9 p.m. Sat: Bernie Reilly, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; Blaze and Kelly, 2-5 p.m.; Great Bait, 6-9 p.m. Sun: David Moss, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; Coberly, Town and Day, 2-5 p.m.; Sono Fuego, 6-9 p.m. Mon: Bourbon Dogs, 6-9 p.m. Tue: Billy Braun, 6-9 p.m. Wed: Steve Eaton, 6-9 p.m. Thu: Wilson Roberts, 6-9 p.m. 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. 343-1871.

Sapphire Room, Riverside Hotel: Mon: Mississippi Marshall, 7:30 p.m., $10-$15 online, $15-$20 door. 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. 343-1871.

Sockeye Grill & Brewery: Fri: BFD, 7 p.m. Tue: Jimmy Bivens, 7 p.m. 3019 N. Cole Road, Boise. 658-1533.

Spacebar Arcade: Sat: Third Space Saturday with DJ I.G.A. The Independent Grocer, 10 p.m.-1 a.m. Monthly all-vinyl DJ night. 200 N. Capitol Blvd., Boise. 918-0597.

Tom Grainey’s: Fri: Jupiter Holiday, 10 p.m., $5. Sat: Encore, 10 p.m., $5. 109 S. 6th St., Boise. 345-2505.

Tom Grainey’s Basement: Fri: DJ Effy K, 10 p.m. Sat: DJ Psycache, 10 p.m. 107 S. 6th St., Boise. 345-2505.

WilliB’s: Fri: Encore, 8 p.m. Sat: Shot Glass, 8 p.m. Tue: all ages open mike, 7 p.m. 12505 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. 331-5666.

Submit listings to mjenkins@idahostatesman.com. Deadline is noon Monday before Friday publication.

Michael Deeds recommends

Thick Business: Saturday, Pollo Rey. Boise favorites should deliver one of the more raucous live-music nights in the history of this soon-to-close burrito restaurant. All-ages show.

Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives: Sunday, Knitting Factory. Country singer-songwriter is revered by traditionalists. How real is he? Dude was on “Hee Haw” when he was 14.

The Dear Hunter: Tuesday, Neurolux. A decade after forming, this creative prog-rock group remains underappreciated. Not to be confused with Deerhunter.

