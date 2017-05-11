Sister trio Joseph plays Concert for Kids on May 24

Dynamic folk trio Joseph’s star is on the rise with the popularity of the energetic, joyous anthem “White Flag.” The Portland-based group headlines the inaugural Concert for Kids in Boise. Presented by 94.9 FM The River, a portion of the evening’s proceeds will be donated to the Idaho Youth Ranch. There also will be a fundraising raffle.
The singing sisters — Natalie Closner Schepman and twins Allison Closner and Meegan Closner — have appeared on “The Today Show,” “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “Ellen” and more.
Fun fact: The group’s name is a tribute to the sisters’ grandfather, Jo, and the eastern Oregon town of Joseph, where he lived.
The day after Concert for Kids, Joseph will open for country mega-stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill at Taco Bell Arena.
Holly M. Anderson
7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show Wednesday, May 24. Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. Tickets $20 in advance, $22 day of the show at The Record Exchange and TicketWeb. $50 table seats. Or call 866-468-7624.
