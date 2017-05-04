Take in some live music in the Treasure Valley this week

Here’s what’s happening in live entertainment at Treasure Valley bars and restaurants from May 5-11.
Bar 365, Riverside Hotel: Fri: Bernie Reilly, 5-7:30 p.m. Sat: Neighbor Dave, 5-7:30 p.m. Mon: Greg Bridges, 5-8 p.m. Tue: Lyle Sinclair, 5-8 p.m. Wed: Rob Harding, 5-8 p.m. Thu: Tom Taylor, 5-8 p.m. 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. 343-1871.
Buffalo Club: Fri-Sat, Thu: The Saloonatics, 9 p.m. Sun/Thu: free dance lessons by High Desert Swing Dance Club, 7:30-8:30 p.m. 10206 Fairview Ave., Boise. 321-1811.
Cafe Ole: Fri: Ken and Carmel, 6-9 p.m. 3284 E. Pine Ave, Meridian. 887-3888.
Chandlers Steakhouse: Fri: Frank Marra, 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Chuck Smith Trio w/Amy Rose, Kyle Baas and Scott Reuser, 8 p.m.-midnight. Sat: Frank Marra, 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Ben Burdick Trio w/Amy Rose, Kyle Baas and Scott Reuser, 8 p.m.-midnight. Sun: The Sidemen, 6-9 p.m. Mon: Mike Rosenthal, 6-9 p.m. Tue-Wed: Mike Rosenthal, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Chuck Smith Trio w/Shayla Lewis and Scott Reuser 8-11 p.m. Thu: Chuck Smith, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Ben Burdick Trio w/Amy Rose, Jon Hyneman and Mike Seifrit, 8-11 p.m. 981 W. Grove St., Boise. 383-4300.
China Blue: Thu: Trill Thursday’s EDM Club Nights, 9 p.m.-2 a.m., $5; free for ladies. 100 S. 6th St., Boise. 338-6604.
Fatty’s Bar: Fri: Cinco de Mayo w/DJ Slieb and DJ Zuz, drink specials, giveaways, 8 p.m. to close, $5. Sat: DJ Zuz, 9 p.m.-close. Tue: DJ Slieb, 9 p.m.-close. Wed: DJ Zuz, 9 p.m.-close. 800 W. Idaho St., Boise. 629-6314.
Hannah’s: Fri-Sat, Wed: Rocci Johnson Band, 9:30 p.m.-close. Thu: DJ Ankid, 9:30 p.m.-close. 621 Main St., Boise. 345-7557.
High Note Cafe: Fri: Whitaker and Oliver, 7 p.m. Sat: Minor Paradox, 7 p.m. Sun: Thomas Paul, 11 a.m. Tue: Bernardus, 7 p.m. Wed: Jesse Hunter, 7 p.m. 225 N. 5th St., Boise. 429-1911.
Highlands Hollow Brewhouse: Fri: MahaVia, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Wed: Manzy Lowry Band, 6:30-9:30 p.m. 2455 Harrison Hollow Lane, Boise. 343-6820.
Knitting Factory: Fri: Micky and The Motorcars, Jeff Crosby and The Refugees, Tylor and The Train Robbers, 8 p.m., $20. Sat: Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors, Stephen Kellogg, 8 p.m., $18/$20. Wed: Flogging Molly, The White Buffalo, Dylan Walshe, 7:30 p.m., $38. 416 S. 9th St., Boise. 367-1212.
Liquid: Fri-Sat: Myles Weber, 8 and 10 p.m., $12. Sun: Myles Weber, 8 p.m., $10. Mon: Punk Monday, 9 p.m. Wed: comedy open mike, 7:30 p.m. (signups at 7 p.m.). Thu: Matt Bragg, 8 p.m., $10. 405 S. 8th St., Boise. 941-2459.
Neurolux: Fri: Western Daughter, Whereling, Kathleen Williams, 8 p.m., $5. Sun: Vieux Farka Toure, Afrosonics, 7 p.m., $15/$18. Mon: Acid Mothers Temple, Babylon, Ealdor Bealu, 7 p.m., $10. Tue: Okilly Dokilly, Beatallica, 7 p.m., $14/$16. Thu: The Dips, Lounge on Fire, Hand Trembler, 7 p.m., $7. 111 N. 11th St., Boise. 343-0886.
Ochos: Fri: Salsa dancing with beginner lesson 8:30-9:30 p.m., open dancing 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m., $8 includes lesson, $5 after 9:30 p.m. 515 W. Idaho St., Boise. 866-2640.
The Olympic: Sat: Leif Vollebekk, Molly Burch, 7 p.m., $12. Sun: HiHazel, Pro Teens, Tag Along Friends, Spiritual Warfare, 7 p.m., $5. Tue: Son Volt (sold out). Thu: The Young North, Bryan John Appleby, The Slow, 7 p.m., $8. 1009 Main St., Boise. 342-0176.
O’Michael’s Pub & Grill: Sat: Andrew Sheppard Band, 8-11 p.m. 2433 N. Bogus Basin Road, Boise. 342-8948.
Orphan Annie’s Bar & Grill: Fri: Jeannie Marie, 7-11 p.m. Sat: Rod Dyer, 7-11 p.m. 801 Everett St., Caldwell. 455-2660.
Pengilly’s Saloon: Fri: Andrew Sheppard Band, 8:45 p.m. Sat: Curtis Sutton and The Scavengers, 8:45 p.m. Mon: open mike with Rebecca Scott and Rob Hill, 8 p.m. Tue: The Suburbans, 8:45 p.m. Wed: The Country Club, 8:45 p.m. Thu: Frim Fram Four, 8:45 p.m. 513 W. Main St., Boise. 345-6344.
Piper Pub & Grill: Fri: Michaela French, 8 p.m. Sat: Shon Sanders, 8 p.m. 150 N. 8th St., Suite 200, Boise. 343-2444.
Reef: Fri: Pause for the Cause, The Lovebunch, 10 p.m., $5. Sat: Fort Harrison, Moulder, 10 p.m., $5. Tue: Ekolu, Two Story Zori, 9:30 p.m., $15/$20. Wed: Matt Hopper, Eric Tollefson, 10 p.m., $5. 105 S. 6th St., Boise. 287-9200.
Revolution Center: Sun: E-40, 8 p.m., $25-$55. 4983 Glenwood St., Garden City. 938-2933.
Sapphire Room, Riverside Hotel: Fri, Sun: Lance Lipinsky and the Dreamers, 7:30 p.m., $28-$35 online, $33-$40 door. Sat: John Clifton Blues Band, 7:30 p.m., $13-$16 online, $18-$21 door. 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. 343-1871.
Sockeye Grill & Brewery: Fri: Jupiter Holiday, 7 p.m. Tue: Emily Stanton Band, 7 p.m. 3019 N. Cole Road, Boise. 658-1533.
Tom Grainey’s: Fri: Great Bait, 10 p.m., $5. Sat: Voice of Reason, 10 p.m., $5. 109 S. 6th St., Boise. 345-2505.
Tom Grainey’s Basement: Fri: DJ Just Some Clown, 10 p.m. Sat: DJ Psycache, 10 p.m. 107 S. 6th St., Boise. 345-2505.
Whiskey Jacques: Sat: Micky and The Motorcars, 9 p.m., $20. 251 N. Main St., Ketchum. (208) 726-5297.
WilliB’s: Fri: Big Wow Band, 8 p.m. Sat: This End Up, 8 p.m. Sun: Billy Braun, 6 p.m. Tue: all ages open mike, 7 p.m. 12505 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. 331-5666.
Submit listings to mjenkins@idahostatesman.com. Deadline is noon Monday before Friday publication.
Michael Deeds recommends
Micky and the Motorcars: Friday, Knitting Factory. Expect lots of friendly vibes with Micky Braun returning to his childhood state, not to mention fellow Idaho guy Jeff Crosby opening the show.
Okilly Dokilly: Tuesday, Neurolux. The world’s only “Nedal” band unleashes metal music inspired by Ned Flanders from “The Simpsons.” The members even dress like Flanders. Opener Beatallica merges the Beatles with Metallica.
Flogging Molly: Wednesday, Knitting Factory. St. Patrick’s Day was two months ago, but this Celtic punk band — led by Irish singer Dave King — will jumpstart a party, anyway.
