April 20, 2017 3:54 PM

Take in some live music in the Treasure Valley this week

Here’s what’s happening in live entertainment at Treasure Valley bars and restaurants from April 21-27.

Angell’s Bar and Grill Renato: Fri-Sat: Michael Laky, 5:30 p.m. Friday and 6 p.m. Saturday. 999 W. Main St., Boise. 342-4900.

Bar 365, Riverside Hotel: Fri: Jim Lewis, 5-7:30 p.m. Sat: Ryan Wissinger, 5-7:30 p.m. Mon: Gabe Hess, 5-7 p.m. Wed: Rob Harding, 5-8 p.m. 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. 343-1871.

Bella Aquila: Sun: Kevin Kirk, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. 775 S. Rivershore Lane, Suite 100, Eagle. 938-1900.

Buffalo Club: Fri-Sat, Thu: The Saloonatics, 9 p.m. Sun/Thu: free dance lessons by High Desert Swing Dance Club, 7:30-8:30 p.m. 10206 Fairview Ave., Boise. 321-1811.

Chandlers Steakhouse: Fri-Sat: Frank Marra, 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Clay Moore Trio w/Amy Rose, 8 p.m.-midnight. Sun: The Sidemen, 6-9 p.m. Mon: Mike Rosenthal, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Chuck Smith w/Nicole Christensen, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Tue-Wed: Mike Rosenthal, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Chuck Smith Trio w/Kyle Bass and Scott Reuser 8-11 p.m. Thu: Chuck Smith, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Ben Burdick Trio w/Amy Rose, Jon Hyneman and Mike Seifrit, 8-11 p.m. 981 W. Grove St., Boise. 383-4300.

China Blue: Thu: Trill Thursday’s EDM Club Nights, 9 p.m.-2 a.m., $5; free for ladies. 100 S. 6th St., Boise. 338-6604.

Courtyard Marriott: Fri: Bernie Reilly, 6-8:30 p.m. Tue: Sergio Webb, 6-8:30 p.m. 1789 S. Eagle Road, Meridian. 888-0800.

Fatty’s Bar: Fri: rotating DJs, 9 p.m.-close. Sat: DJ Zuz, 9 p.m.-close. Tue: DJ Slieb, 9 p.m.-close. Wed: DJ Zuz, 9 p.m.-close. 800 W. Idaho St., Boise. 629-6314.

Hannah’s: Fri-Sun: Pinto Bennett and The Famous Motel Cowboys Reunion, 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday ($15) and 2 p.m. Sunday (free). Wed: Rocci Johnson Band, 9:30 p.m.-close. Thu: DJ Ankid, 9:30 p.m.-close. 621 Main St., Boise. 345-7557.

High Note Cafe: Fri: Andy Banjo, 7 p.m. Sat: Jeff Dillon, 7 p.m., Deep Creeps, 10 p.m. Sun: Thomas Paul, 11 a.m. Mon: Poetry Slam, 6 p.m. Tue: Joshua Powell and The Great Train Robbery, 7 p.m. 225 N. 5th St., Boise. 429-1911.

Highlands Hollow Brewhouse: Wed: Lonesome Jet Boat Ramblers, 6:30-9:30 p.m. 2455 Harrison Hollow Lane, Boise. 343-6820.

Knitting Factory: Fri: Stitched Up Heart, Through Fire, Cure for the Fall, Vault7, 7:30 p.m., free tickets from 100.3 The X. Sun: The Expendables, Rdgldgrn, Tribal Theory, 8 p.m., $17.50/$20. Wed: Granger Smith and Earl Dibbles Jr., 8 p.m., $18/$20. Thu: Stand 4 Steven, 7 p.m., $20-$50. 416 S. 9th St., Boise. 367-1212.

Liquid: Fri-Sat: Nathon Brannon, 8 and 10 p.m., $12. Sun: Nathon Brannon, 8 p.m., $10. Mon: Punk Monday, 9 p.m. Tue: Insert Foot Theater’s Improv Jam, 8 p.m. Wed: comedy open mike, 7:30 p.m. (signups at 7 p.m.). Thu: Shane Torres, 8 p.m., $10. 405 S. 8th St., Boise. 941-2459.

Longhorn Lounge: Fri: Music Box w/Ned Evett, 9 p.m. 458 W. Main St., Kuna. 922-4163.

Neurolux: Fri: All Things Blue, Sick Wish, Cult Bride, 8 p.m., $5; DJ Puppycat, 11:30 p.m.-2 a.m. Sat: Sun Blood Stories (album release), With Child, Clarke and the Himselfs, Run on Sentence, 8 p.m., $7; DJ Pepsy Ultra, 11:30 p.m.-2 a.m. Tue: The Obsessed, Karma to Burn, Fatso Jetson, 7 p.m., $15/$18. Thu: Tim Kasher, Allison Weiss, Kathleen Williams, 7 p.m., $10/$12. 111 N. 11th St., Boise. 343-0886.

Ochos: Fri: Salsa dancing with beginner lesson 8:30-9:30 p.m., open dancing 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m., $8 includes lesson, $5 after 9:30 p.m. 515 W. Idaho St., Boise. 866-2640.

The Olympic: Fri: Marshall Poole, Overlake, Dark Swallows, 7 p.m., $5. Sat: Hobosexual, guests, 7 p.m, $8-$10. 1009 Main St., Boise. 342-0176.

O’Michael’s Pub & Grill: Sat: Shon Sanders and the Four Penny Peep Show, 8-11 p.m. 2433 N. Bogus Basin Road, Boise. 342-8948.

Pengilly’s Saloon: Fri: Andrew Sheppard Band, 8:45 p.m. Sat: Tauge and Faulkner, 8:45 p.m. Sun: Frankly Burlesque, 8 p.m. Mon: open mike with Rebecca Scott and Rob Hill, 8 p.m. Tue: The Suburbans, 8:45 p.m. Wed: Tylor and The Train Robbers, 8:45 p.m. Thu: Frim Fram Four, 8:45 p.m. 513 W. Main St., Boise. 345-6344.

Piper Pub & Grill: Fri: Spencer Batt, 8 p.m. Sat: Emily Tipton, 8 p.m. 150 N. 8th St., Suite 200, Boise. 343-2444.

Reef: Fri: G Jones, Yheti, Proko, 10 p.m., $15/$20. Sat: Andrew Sheppard, 10 p.m. Wed: Brandon Pritchett, 8-10 p.m. 105 S. 6th St., Boise. 287-9200.

Revolution Center: Sun: Lil Wayne, 8 p.m., $75. 4983 Glenwood St., Garden City. 938-2933.

Rice: Thu: Sally Tibbs and Kevin Kirk, 6-9 p.m. 228 E. Plaza Drive, Eagle. 939-2595.

Sapphire Room, Riverside Hotel: Fri: Rick Derringer, 7:30 p.m., $38-$48 online, $43-$53 door. Sat: Party Like the Gatsby!, 7:30 p.m., $25-$30 online, $30-$35 door. Sun: Sister in Songwriting feat. Barbara Laing, Darian Renee, Terry Holder, 6 p.m. Thu: Opera Idaho Operatini, 6 p.m., $20/$35. 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. 343-1871.

Shangri-La Tea Room: Sat: Lloyd and Becky Blake, 7-9 p.m. 1800 W. Overland Road, Boise. 424-0273.

Sockeye Grill & Brewery: Fri: Guess When, 7 p.m. Tue: Scott Knickerbocker, 7 p.m. 3019 N. Cole Road, Boise. 658-1533.

Tom Grainey’s: Fri-Sat: The Quick and Easy Boys, 10 p.m., $5. 109 S. 6th St., Boise. 345-2505.

Tom Grainey’s Basement: Fri-Sat: Grainey’s Basement Relaunch with The Mighty DeltaOne, 10 p.m. Friday and Psycache, 10 p.m. Saturday. 107 S. 6th St., Boise. 345-2505.

Whiskey Jacques: Sat: Bread and Circus, 9 p.m., $5. 251 N. Main St., Ketchum. (208) 726-5297.

WilliB’s: Fri: Big Wow Band, 8 p.m. Sat: Hecktor Pecktor, 7 p.m. Tue: all ages open mike, 7 p.m. 12505 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. 331-5666.

Submit listings to mjenkins@idahostatesman.com. Deadline is noon Monday before Friday publication.

Michael Deeds recommends

Rick Derringer: Friday, Sapphire Room. Night two of a two-night stand for this classic-rock royalty. Terrific guitarist, plus he sang “Hang on Sloopy” and “Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo.”

Pinto Bennett and The Famous Motel Cowboys: Friday through Sunday, Hannah’s. This 14th annual reunion will be a who’s who of local Americana musicians.

Lil Wayne: Sunday, Revolution Center. Remember back in 2007 when the hip-hop star was arrested after his concert at Qwest Arena in Boise? He should be safe this time around in Garden City.

