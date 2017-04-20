Crooner Johnny Mathis brings his ‘Voice of Romance’ tour to the Morrison Center

Velvety crooner Johnny Mathis swings into Boise on his “Voice of Romance Tour.” With more than 60 years in the recording industry, Mathis has one of America’s signature voices. He’s recorded more than 80 albums and originated some classic tunes of the American song book. His recordings of three of them — “Chances Are,” “Misty” and “It’s Not for Me to Say” — are in the Grammy Hall of Fame. Mathis received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2003 and was inducted into the Great American Songbook Hall of Fame in 2014.
7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 27, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $55-$150. Ticketmaster.
