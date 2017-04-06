Annie Moses Band brings its blend of bluegrass, jazz and classical to Idaho

Fans of fast and furious string playing, toe-tapping rhythms and lyrical melodies will enjoy the Annie Moses Band, a classical-crossover ensemble made up of six members of the Wolaver family. (The band is named after the family’s grandmother.) The band is known for its virtuosic string playing — most members are Julliard University trained — as well as its eclectic vocals and stylistically diverse arrangements that blend classical, Americana, progressive folk and jazz influences.
7 p.m. Saturday, April 8, Nampa Civic Center, 311 3rd St. S. $26-$36. ICTickets.
