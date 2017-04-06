Take in some live music in the Treasure Valley this week

Bar 365, Riverside Hotel: Fri: Rebecca Scott, 5-8 p.m. Sat: Brett Reid, 5-7:30 p.m. Tue: Wilson Roberts, 5-8 p.m. Wed: Steve Eaton, 5-8 p.m. Thu: Shon Sanders, 5-8 p.m. 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. 343-1871.
Buffalo Club: Fri-Sat, Thu: The Saloonatics, 9 p.m. Sun/Thu: free dance lessons by High Desert Swing Dance Club, 7:30-8:30 p.m. 10206 Fairview Ave., Boise. 321-1811.
Chandlers Steakhouse: Fri-Sat: Frank Marra, 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Chuck Smith Trio, 8 p.m.-midnight, w/Katie Garonzik, 9:30 p.m.-midnight. Sun: The Sidemen, 6-9 p.m. Mon: Mike Rosenthal, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Clay Moore w/Nicole Christensen, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Tue: Mike Rosenthal, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Quinn Van Paepeghem Trio w/Jon Hyneman and Mike Seifrit, 8-11 p.m. Wed: Mike Rosenthal, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Chuck Smith Trio w/Kyle Baas and Scott Reuser, 8-11 p.m. Thu: Chuck Smith, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Ben Burdick Trio w/Amy Rose, Jon Hyneman and Mike Seifrit, 8-11 p.m. 981 W. Grove St., Boise. 383-4300.
China Blue: Thu: Trill Thursday’s EDM Club Nights, 9 p.m.-2 a.m., $5; free for ladies. 100 S. 6th St., Boise. 338-6604.
Courtyard Marriott: Fri: Naomi Psalm Duo, 6-8:30 p.m. Tue: Jim Fishwild, 6-8:30 p.m. 1789 S. Eagle Road, Meridian. 888-0800.
Fatty’s Bar: Fri: rotating DJs, 9 p.m.-close. Sat: DJ Zuz, 9 p.m.-close. Tue: DJ Slieb, 9 p.m.-close. Wed: DJ Zuz, 9 p.m.-close. 800 W. Idaho St., Boise. 629-6314.
Hannah’s: Fri-Sat, Wed: Rocci Johnson Band, 9:30 p.m.-close. Thu: DJ Ankid, 9:30 p.m.-close. 621 Main St., Boise. 345-7557.
High Note Cafe: Fri: Whitaker and Oliver, 7 p.m. Sat: Walt and Teresa Huntsman, 7 p.m. Sun: Tim McNarry, 11 a.m. Mon: Diego Davidenko, 6:30 p.m. Tue: Ky Burt, 7 p.m. Wed: Michaela French, 7 p.m. Thu: The Spirit of the Beehive, Chairea, Brett Hawkins, Grease Gun, 7 p.m. 225 N. 5th St., Boise. 429-1911.
Highlands Hollow Brewhouse: Mon: Bread and Circus fundraiser for Mike Stevens, 7-9 p.m. Wed: Next in Line, 6:30-9:30 p.m. 2455 Harrison Hollow Lane, Boise. 343-6820.
Knitting Factory: Fri: Salsa con Fuego w/DJ Giovanni, 8 p.m., $6. Sat: WOW Spring Fling w/Trent Harmon, Runaway June, Michael Tyler, Seth Ennis, 7:30 p.m., free. Sun: Judah and The Lion, 8 p.m., $20. Thu: Local Natives, Genders, 8 p.m., $25/$27. 416 S. 9th St., Boise. 367-1212.
Liquid: Fri-Sat: Tyler Boeh, 8 and 10 p.m., $12. Sun: Tyler Boeh, 8 p.m., $10. Mon: Punk Monday, 9 p.m. Tue: 10 Minutes with Doctor Haas, 8 p.m., $5. Wed: comedy open mike, 7:30 p.m. (signups at 7 p.m.). Thu: Al Jackson, 8 p.m., $10. 405 S. 8th St., Boise. 941-2459.
Neurolux: Fri: Methyl Ethel, Vorhees, Logan Hyde, 8 p.m., $10/$12; DJ Verstal, 11:30 p.m.-2 a.m. Sat: Jay Som, The Courtneys, Dark Swallows, 8 p.m., $10/$12; DJ Don Vapor, 11:30 p.m.-2 a.m. Sun: Peelander Z, The Grand Ratking, Laika the Dog, 7 p.m., $8/$10. Tue: Black Joe Lewis and The Honeybears, Dams of the West feat. Chris Tomson of Vampire Weekend, 7 p.m., $14/$16. Thu: Horisont, Dirty Streets, 7 p.m., $10/$12. 111 N. 11th St., Boise. 343-0886.
Ochos: Fri: Salsa dancing with beginner lesson 8:30-9:30 p.m., open dancing 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m., $8 includes lesson, $5 after 9:30 p.m. 515 W. Idaho St., Boise. 866-2640.
The Olympic: Fri: Dude York, Paws, The Love Bunch, 8 p.m., $8/$10. 1009 Main St., Boise. 342-0176.
O’Michael’s Pub & Grill: Sat: Soul Kitchen, 8-11 p.m. 2433 N. Bogus Basin Road, Boise. 342-8948.
Pengilly’s Saloon: Fri: Will West and The Friendly Strangers, 8:45 p.m. Sat: Bread and Circus, 8:45 p.m. Sun: Frankly Burlesque, 8 p.m. Mon: open mike with Rebecca Scott and Rob Hill, 8 p.m. Tue: The Suburbans, 8:45 p.m. Wed: Tylor and The Train Robbers, 8:45 p.m. Thu: Frim Fram Four, 8:45 p.m. 513 W. Main St., Boise. 345-6344.
Piper Pub & Grill: Fri: Johnny Butler, 8 p.m. Sat: Spencer Batt, 8 p.m. 150 N. 8th St., Suite 200, Boise. 343-2444.
Reef: Fri: Outside the Frame (tribute to Stone Temple Pilots and Nirvana), 10 p.m., $5. Sat: GiggleBomb, 10 p.m., $3. Wed: Diego’s Umbrella, 10 p.m., $5. 105 S. 6th St., Boise. 287-9200.
Sapphire Room, Riverside Hotel: Fri: Les Stroud, 7:30 p.m., $13-$18 online, $18-$23 door. Sat: West Abbey Road, 7:30 p.m., $12-$16 online, $15-$20 door. Thu: Modern Classics, 7:30 p.m., $10-$15 online, $13-$18 door. 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. 343-1871.
Sofia’s Greek Bistro: Wed: Lloyd and Becky Blake, 6-9 p.m. 6748 N. Glenwood St., Boise. 853-0844.
Sockeye Grill & Brewery: Fri: Noah Kadre Experience, 7 p.m. Tue: Tylor and The Train Robbers, 7 p.m. 3019 N. Cole Road, Boise. 658-1533.
Whiskey Jacques: Fri: Black Market III, 9 p.m., $5. Sat: Harry Lee and The Back Alley Blues Band, 9 p.m., $5. 251 N. Main St., Ketchum. (208) 726-5297.
WilliB’s: Fri: Big Wow Band, 8 p.m. Sat: The B Town Hitmen, 8 p.m. Tue: all ages open mike, 7 p.m. 12505 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. 331-5666.
Submit listings to mjenkins@idahostatesman.com. Deadline is noon Monday before Friday publication.
Michael Deeds recommends
Les Stroud: Friday, Sapphire Room. TV’s wilderness expert and “Survivorman” goes on tour to showcase his musical side.
Judah & The Lion: Sunday, Knitting Factory. You’ve heard their hit “Take It All Back.” Now see them perform it live.
Black Joe Lewis and The Honeybears: Tuesday, Neurolux. Great live formula: Hard-charging funk, horns and James Brown-esque vocals.
Comments