‘The Voice’ season 11 winner Sundance Head comes to Shore Lodge in McCall

Get “Up Close + Personal” with soulful Southern rocker Sundance Head at the Shore Lodge Concert Series in McCall.
Head won season 11 for Team Blake (Shelton) and has been on the road with Shelton, playing large arenas on the Doing It to Country Songs Tour.
Now, he’s headed to Idaho for an intimate performance at the Shore Lodge Pavilion, which seats 180. This is Head’s only scheduled Idaho performance right now and kicks off the lodge’s concert series for 2017. The complete line-up will be announced later.
The concert is at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 22 (doors open at 7:30 p.m.). Tickets are $99 general, $49 for hotel guests (packages start at $144 and include a ticket to the show; VIP packages are sold out) at 208-630-0274 and ShoreLodge.com.
McCall is about two hours north of Boise.
Comments