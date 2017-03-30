Take in some live music in the Treasure Valley this week

Angell’s Bar and Grill Renato: Fri: Michael Laky, 5:30-8:30 p.m. 999 W. Main St., Boise. 342-4900.
Bar 365, Riverside Hotel: Fri: Sean Hatton and Bernie Reilly, 5-8 p.m. Sat: Dan Costello, 5-7:30 p.m. Mon: Rob Harding, 5-8 p.m. Tue: David Moss, 5-8 p.m. Wed: Steve Eaton, 5-8 p.m. Thu: Brandon Pritchett, 5-8 p.m. 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. 343-1871.
Buffalo Club: Fri-Sat, Thu: The Saloonatics, 9 p.m. Sun/Thu: free dance lessons by High Desert Swing Dance Club, 7:30-8:30 p.m. 10206 Fairview Ave., Boise. 321-1811.
Chandlers Steakhouse: Fri-Sat: Frank Marra, 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Chuck Smith Trio, 8 p.m.-midnight, w/Katie Garonzik, 9:30 p.m.-midnight. Sun: The Sidemen, 6-9 p.m. Mon: Mike Rosenthal, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Clay Moore w/Nicole Christensen, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Tue: Mike Rosenthal, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Clay Moore Trio w/Kyle Baas and Louis McFarland, 8-11 p.m. Wed: Mike Rosenthal, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Chuck Smith Trio w/Kyle Baas and Scott Reuser, 8-11 p.m. Thu: Chuck Smith, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Ben Burdick Trio w/Amy Rose, Jon Hyneman and Mike Seifrit, 8-11 p.m. 981 W. Grove St., Boise. 383-4300.
China Blue: Thu: Trill Thursday’s EDM Club Nights, 9 p.m.-2 a.m., $5; free for ladies. 100 S. 6th St., Boise. 338-6604.
Courtyard Marriott: Fri: Gayle Chapman, 6-8:30 p.m. Tue: Mike Cramer, 6-8:30 p.m. 1789 S. Eagle Road, Meridian. 888-0800.
The District Coffee House: Fri: Tera Velarde, 7:30-9:30 p.m. 219 N. 10th St., Boise. 343-1089.
Fatty’s Bar: Fri: rotating DJs, 9 p.m.-close. Sat: DJ Zuz, 9 p.m.-close. Tue: DJ Slieb, 9 p.m.-close. Wed: DJ Zuz, 9 p.m.-close. 800 W. Idaho St., Boise. 629-6314.
Hannah’s: Fri-Sat, Wed: Rocci Johnson Band, 9:30 p.m.-close. Thu: DJ Ankid, 9:30 p.m.-close. 621 Main St., Boise. 345-7557.
High Note Cafe: Fri: Henry Alan, 7 p.m. Mon: Poetics Boise, 6 p.m. Thu: Megan Nelson, 6:30 p.m. 225 N. 5th St., Boise. 429-1911.
Highlands Hollow Brewhouse: Wed: High Mountain Rounders, 6:30-9:30 p.m. 2455 Harrison Hollow Lane, Boise. 343-6820.
Knitting Factory: Fri: Radkey, Pause for the Cause, Break Surface, Vections, 7:30 p.m., free tickets by listening to 100.3 The X. Sat: Bukkit, Reverend Otis, Mud Belly, Pinebox Posse, 8 p.m., $6. Sun: The Maine, The Mowgli’s, Beach Weather, 7:30 p.m., $22/$25. Wed: Tech N9ne, Brotha Lynch Hung, Krizz Kaliko, Stevie Stone, Ces Cru, 7:30 p.m., $28. 416 S. 9th St., Boise. 367-1212.
Liquid: Fri-Sat: Kevin Farley and Marc “Skippy” Price, 8 and 10 p.m., $22. Sun: Marc Price, 8 p.m., $15. Mon: Punk Monday, 9 p.m. Tue: Mundek Clement Stein’s Comedy Showcase, 8 p.m., $5. Wed: comedy open mike, 7:30 p.m. (signups at 7 p.m.). Thu: Tyler Boeh, 8 p.m., $10. 405 S. 8th St., Boise. 941-2459.
Longhorn Lounge: Fri: The Blue Rayz, 9 p.m. 458 W. Main St., Kuna. 922-4163.
Meriwether Cider Company: Fri: Uncle Chris, 6-8 p.m. 5242 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City. 972-6725.
Neurolux: Sat: The Wind and The Wave, Allison Pierce, 9 p.m., $10/$12. Sun: Clownvis Presley, The LBJ’s featuring Jimmy Vegas, 8 p.m., $8/$10. Tue: Horseshoes and Hand Grenades, 8 p.m., $13/$15. Thu: Floating Points, 8 p.m., $15/$17. 111 N. 11th St., Boise. 343-0886.
Ochos: Fri: Salsa dancing with beginner lesson 8:30-9:30 p.m., open dancing 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m., $8 includes lesson, $5 after 9:30 p.m. 515 W. Idaho St., Boise. 866-2640.
The Olympic: Fri: K-Spar, Wellspring and Honor, The Delta, 7 p.m., $5. Sun: Oso Oso, Taylor Robert Hawkins, 7 p.m., $5. Wed: Wham City Comedy, 7 p.m., $10. 1009 Main St., Boise. 342-0176.
O’Michael’s Pub & Grill: Sat: Emily Stanton Band, 8-11 p.m. 2433 N. Bogus Basin Road, Boise. 342-8948.
Orphan Annie’s Bar & Grill: Fri: Jeannie Marie, 7-11 p.m. Sat: Dee Hisel, 7-11 p.m. 801 Everett St., Caldwell. 455-2660.
Pengilly’s Saloon: Fri: Ophelia, 8:45 p.m. Sat: The Moody Jews, 8:45 p.m. Mon: open mike with Rebecca Scott and Rob Hill, 8 p.m. Tue: The Suburbans, 8:45 p.m. Wed: The Country Club, 8:45 p.m. Thu: Frim Fram Four, 8:45 p.m. 513 W. Main St., Boise. 345-6344.
Piper Pub & Grill: Fri: Spencer Batt, 8 p.m. 150 N. 8th St., Suite 200, Boise. 343-2444.
Reef: Fri: Rolled Into One, Lyonsdale, 10 p.m., $5. Sat: Hang Eleven, 10 p.m., $5. Mon: Oxymorrons, Andy O., 9:30 p.m. Wed: Brandon Pritchett, 8-10 p.m. 105 S. 6th St., Boise. 287-9200.
Sapphire Room, Riverside Hotel: Fri: Tribute to Waylon and Willie with The Mighty Red Melons, 8 p.m. (sold out). Sat: Essential Jazz, 7:30 p.m., $12-$17 advance, $17-$22 door. Sun-Mon: Hal Ketchum, 7 p.m. (Sun — sold out) and 7:30 p.m. (Mon), $28-$38 advance, $33-$43 door. Tue: Nick Schnebelen, 7:30 p.m., $13-$16 advance, $18-$21 door. Thu: Fundraiser Concert for the Women’s and Children’s Alliance, 7 p.m., $10-$15 advance, $15-$20 door. 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. 343-1871.
Sockeye Grill & Brewery: Fri: The W Lovers, 7 p.m. 3019 N. Cole Road, Boise. 658-1533.
Tom Grainey’s: Fri: Soul Serene, 10 p.m. Tue: Jam Night with the Blind Mice, 8-11 p.m. 109 S. 6th St., Boise. 345-2505.
Whiskey Jacques: Fri: Wick-It The Instigator, 9 p.m., $8/$10. Sat: Dragon Deer, 9 p.m., $7. 251 N. Main St., Ketchum. (208) 726-5297.
WilliB’s: Fri: Off Kilter, 7:30 p.m. Sat: Encore, 8 p.m. Sun: Billy Braun, 6 p.m. Tue: all ages open mike, 7 p.m. 12505 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. 331-5666.
Submit listings to mjenkins@idahostatesman.com. Deadline is noon Monday before Friday publication.
Michael Deeds recommends
Kevin Farley and Marc “Skippy” Price: Friday and Saturday, Liquid Laughs. Stand-up comedy from the late Chris Farley’s brother and Skippy from “Family Ties”? You have to be there, right?
Floating Points: Thursday, Neurolux. If you want to get your mind blown by a DJ, it makes sense to go with a guy who has a Ph.D in neuroscience. A British guy, too.
The Wind and The Wave: Saturday, Neurolux. Treefort is over, but cool, rootsy music lives on, thanks to this Austin duo.
