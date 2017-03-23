Take in some live music in the Treasure Valley this week

Here’s what’s happening in live entertainment at Treasure Valley bars and restaurants from March 24-30.
Angell’s Bar and Grill Renato: Fri-Sat: Michael Laky, 5:30-8:30 p.m. 999 W. Main St., Boise. 342-4900.
Bar 365, Riverside Hotel: Mon: Douglas Cameron, 5-8 p.m. Tue: Tom Taylor, 5-8 p.m. Wed: Steve Eaton, 5-8 p.m. Thu: Daniel and Anna Bruton, 5-8 p.m. 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. 343-1871.
Buffalo Club: Fri-Sat, Thu: The Saloonatics, 9 p.m. Sun/Thu: free dance lessons by High Desert Swing Dance Club, 7:30-8:30 p.m. 10206 Fairview Ave., Boise. 321-1811.
Chandlers Steakhouse: Fri-Sat: Frank Marra, 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Chuck Smith Trio, 8-10 p.m., w/Katie Garonzik, 10 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Sun: The Sidemen, 6-9 p.m. Mon: Mike Rosenthal, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Clay Moore, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Tue: Mike Rosenthal, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Clay Moore Trio, 8-11 p.m. Wed: Mike Rosenthal, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Chuck Smith Trio, 8-11 p.m. Thu: Chuck Smith, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Van Paepeghem Trio w/Nicole Christensen, 8-11 p.m. 981 W. Grove St., Boise. 383-4300.
China Blue: Thu: Trill Thursday’s EDM Club Nights, 9 p.m.-2 a.m., $5; free for ladies. 100 S. 6th St., Boise. 338-6604.
Courtyard Marriott: Fri: Analog Sisters, 6-8:30 p.m. Tue: Soma, 6-8:30 p.m. 1789 S. Eagle Road, Meridian. 888-0800.
Crowbar: Fri-Sat: Treefort. 107 S. 6th St., Boise. 345-2505.
Fatty’s Bar: Fri: rotating DJs, 9 p.m.-close. Sat: DJ Zuz, 9 p.m.-close. Tue: DJ Slieb, 9 p.m.-close. Wed: DJ Zuz, 9 p.m.-close. 800 W. Idaho St., Boise. 629-6314.
Hannah’s: Fri-Sat, Wed: Rocci Johnson Band, 9:30 p.m.-close. Thu: DJ Ankid, 9:30 p.m.-close. 621 Main St., Boise. 345-7557.
High Note Cafe: Fri: Friday Night Jam Bluegrass Band, 7 p.m. Sat: Ghost Revolver, 7 p.m. Sun: James Dean Kindle and special guest, 11 a.m. Mon: Poetry Slam, 6:30 p.m. Wed: Rascal Martinez, 7 p.m. Thu: Elizabeth Findley and Rachel Leigh, 8 p.m. 225 N. 5th St., Boise. 429-1911.
Highlands Hollow Brewhouse: Wed: Bitter Greens, 6-9 p.m. 2455 Harrison Hollow Lane, Boise. 343-6820.
Knitting Factory: Fri-Sat: Treefort. Sun: Social Distortion (sold out). Mon: LoCash, Silverbridge, 8 p.m., $22.50/$25. Tue: Greensky Bluegrass, Cris Jacobs, 7 p.m., $20. 416 S. 9th St., Boise. 367-1212.
Liquid: Fri-Sat: Comedyfort, 8 and 10 p.m., $12. Sun: Comedyfort, 8 p.m., $10. Mon: Punk Monday, 9 p.m. Tue: Comedy Roast of Brett Badostain, Eric Lyons and Kaz Gable, 8 p.m. Wed: comedy open mike, 7:30 p.m. (signups at 7 p.m.). Thu: Laugh Out Cancer Benefit Show, 8 p.m., $15. 405 S. 8th St., Boise. 941-2459.
Longhorn Lounge: Fri: Musicbox w/Ned Evett, 9 p.m. 458 W. Main St., Kuna. 922-4163.
Neurolux: Fri-Sun: Treefort. Tue: Cory Call w/guests, 7 p.m., $5. Wed: Scott Biram, Jesse Dayton, Alien Knife Fight, 7:30 p.m., $10/$12. 111 N. 11th St., Boise. 343-0886.
Ochos: Fri: Salsa dancing with beginner lesson 8:30-9:30 p.m., open dancing 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m., $8 includes lesson, $5 after 9:30 p.m. 515 W. Idaho St., Boise. 866-2640.
The Olympic: Fri-Sun: Treefort. 1009 Main St., Boise. 342-0176.
O’Michael’s Pub & Grill: Sat: Michaela French, Lyle Evans and the Biscuits, 8-11 p.m. 2433 N. Bogus Basin Road, Boise. 342-8948.
Orphan Annie’s Bar & Grill: Fri: Jeannie Marie, 7-11 p.m. Sat: Rod Dyer, 7-11 p.m. 801 Everett St., Caldwell. 455-2660.
Pengilly’s Saloon: Fri-Sun: Treefort. Mon: open mike with Rebecca Scott and Rob Hill, 8 p.m. Tue: The Suburbans, 8:45 p.m. Wed: Tylor and The Train Robbers, 8:45 p.m. Thu: Frim Fram Four, 8:45 p.m. 513 W. Main St., Boise. 345-6344.
Piper Pub & Grill: Fri: Natalie Staley, 8 p.m. Sat: Spencer Batt, 8 p.m. 150 N. 8th St., Suite 200, Boise. 343-2444.
Reef: Fri-Sun: Treefort. Sat: Soul Serene, 10 p.m., $5. Wed: Sammy J, 9:30 p.m., $10/$15. 105 S. 6th St., Boise. 287-9200.
Rice: Fri: Sally Tibbs and Kevin Kirk, 6-9 p.m. 228 E. Plaza Drive, Eagle. 939-2595.
Sapphire Room, Riverside Hotel: Fri-Sun: Sun Valley Jazz and Music Festival’s A Jazz Party Weekend, $125 full weekend. 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. 343-1871.
Sockeye Grill & Brewery: Fri: Rebecca Scott Trio, 7 p.m. Tue: Kory Quinn, 7 p.m. 3019 N. Cole Road, Boise. 658-1533.
Tom Grainey’s: Fri-Sat: Treefort. Tue: Jam Night with the Blind Mice, 8-11 p.m. Thu: Alex Richards and Friends, 9 p.m. 109 S. 6th St., Boise. 345-2505.
Whiskey Jacques: Fri: Marmalade Hill, 9 p.m., $8/$10. Sat: Last Revel, 9 p.m., $5. Tue: Chris Shiflett (of Foo Fighters), Brian Whelan, 9 p.m., $8/$10. 251 N. Main St., Ketchum. (208) 726-5297.
WilliB’s: Fri: The Big Wow Band, 7 p.m. Sat: Encore, 7 p.m. Sun: Soma, 7 p.m. Tue: all ages open mike, 7 p.m. 12505 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. 331-5666.
Michael Deeds recommends
Social Distortion: Sunday, Knitting Factory. Mike Ness’ punk band has been a force for almost four decades. Note: Sold-out show.
Chris Shiflett: Tuesday, Whiskey Jacques. Foo Fighters guitarist will release country-laced solo album, “West Coast Town,” on April 14.
Scott Biram: Wednesday, Neurolux. Texas singer-songwriter is a one-man blues and country band.
