Take in some live music in the Treasure Valley this week

Here’s what’s happening in live entertainment at Treasure Valley bars and restaurants from March 17-23.
Angell’s Bar and Grill Renato: Fri: Wilson Roberts, 5-8 p.m.; Boise Highlanders, 8 p.m. Sat: Michael Laky, 4:30-7:30 p.m.; Boise Highlanders, 7:30 p.m. 999 W. Main St., Boise. 342-4900.
Bar 365, Riverside Hotel: Fri: Billy Braun, 5-8 p.m. Sat: Gary Tackett, 5-7:30 p.m. Mon: Gabe Hess, 5-8 p.m. Tue: Derek Shaible and Ashley Rose, 5-8 p.m. Wed: Steve Eaton, 5-8 p.m. Thu: Neighbor Dave, 5-8 p.m. 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. 343-1871.
Bella Aquila: Sun: Kevin Kirk, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. 775 S. Rivershore Lane, Suite 100, Eagle. 938-1900.
Bittercreek Alehouse: Fri: Sláinte — A St. Patrick’s Day Celebration, 11 a.m.-close. 246 N. 8th St., Boise. 429-6340. (every First Thursday.)
Buffalo Club: Fri-Sat, Thu: The Saloonatics, 9 p.m. Sun/Thu: free dance lessons by High Desert Swing Dance Club, 7:30-8:30 p.m. 10206 Fairview Ave., Boise. 321-1811.
Chandlers Steakhouse: Fri-Sat: Frank Marra, 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Clay Moore Trio, 8-10 p.m., w/Amy Rose, 10 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Sun: The Sidemen, 6-9 p.m. Mon: Mike Rosenthal, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Ben Burdick, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Tue: Mike Rosenthal, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Chuck Smith Trio, 8-11 p.m. Wed: Mike Rosenthal, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Chuck Smith Trio, 8-11 p.m. Thu: Chuck Smith, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Van Paepeghem Trio w/Nicole Christensen, 8-11 p.m. 981 W. Grove St., Boise. 383-4300.
China Blue: Thu: Trill Thursday’s EDM Club Nights, 9 p.m.-2 a.m., $5; free for ladies. 100 S. 6th St., Boise. 338-6604.
Courtyard Marriott: Fri: Rebecca Scott and Deb Sager, 6-8:30 p.m. Tue: Johnny Shoes and Jen Pisano, 6-8:30 p.m. 1789 S. Eagle Road, Meridian. 888-0800.
Crowbar: Fri: Audiovisual DJs, 10 p.m. Sat: Teddy Rose, Just Some Clown, 10 p.m. 107 S. 6th St., Boise. 345-2505.
Fatty’s Bar: Fri: St. Fatty’s Day w/DJ Zuz and DJ Slieb, 8 p.m.-close, $10 cover after 9 p.m. Sat: DJ Zuz, 9 p.m.-close. Tue: DJ Slieb, 9 p.m.-close. Wed: DJ Zuz, 9 p.m.-close. 800 W. Idaho St., Boise. 629-6314.
Hannah’s: Fri: St. Patrick’s Day Bash w/The Giant Leprechauns, Boise Highlanders, The Rocci Johnson Band, 3 p.m.-close. Sat, Wed: Rocci Johnson Band, 9:30 p.m.-close. Thu: DJ Ankid, 9:30 p.m.-close. 621 Main St., Boise. 345-7557.
High Note Cafe: Fri: Henry Alan, 7 p.m. Sat: Soma, 7 p.m. Tue: Gayle Skidmore, 7 p.m. Thu: “Almost There” comedy open mike night, 7 p.m. 225 N. 5th St., Boise. 429-1911.
Highlands Hollow Brewhouse: Fri: Firefighters Pipes and Drums, 7 p.m. Wed: Dale Cavanaugh, 6-9 p.m. 2455 Harrison Hollow Lane, Boise. 343-6820.
Knitting Factory: Fri: Krystos, Abaasy, Traitors Gate, Ripchain, 7:30 p.m., $6. Sat: Josh Abbott Band, Chicken Dinner Road, 8 p.m., $12/$15. Sun: Yonder Mountain String Band, The Lil’ Smokies, 8 p.m., $25/$27. 416 S. 9th St., Boise. 367-1212.
Liquid: Fri: St. Patrick’s Day Bash w/DJs, bands, belly dancers, burlesque show, 8 p.m., $5. Sat: Ryan Wingfield, 8 and 10 p.m., $12. Sun: Ryan Wingfield, 8 p.m., $10. Mon: Punk Monday, 9 p.m. Tue: Insert Foot Theater’s Improv Jam, 8 p.m. Wed: comedy open mike, 7:30 p.m. (signups at 7 p.m.). Thu: Comedyfort, 8 p.m., $10. 405 S. 8th St., Boise. 941-2459.
Neurolux: Wed-Thu: Treefort. 111 N. 11th St., Boise. 343-0886.
Ochos: Fri: Salsa dancing with beginner lesson 8:30-9:30 p.m., open dancing 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m., $8 includes lesson, $5 after 9:30 p.m. 515 W. Idaho St., Boise. 866-2640.
The Olympic: Fri: Slothrust, Sons of an Illustrious Father, Lyonsdale, 7 p.m., $8/$10. Sat: Nikki Lane, Robert Ellis, Jonathan Tyler, 7 p.m., $15/$17. Wed-Thu: Treefort. 1009 Main St., Boise. 342-0176.
O’Michael’s Pub & Grill: Sat: Old Dogs and New Trix, 8-11 p.m. 2433 N. Bogus Basin Road, Boise. 342-8948.
Orphan Annie’s Bar & Grill: Fri: Jeannie Marie, 7-11 p.m. Sat: Dee Hisel, 7-11 p.m. 801 Everett St., Caldwell. 455-2660.
Pengilly’s Saloon: Fri: Andy Byron and The Lost River Band, 8:45 p.m. Sat: New Transit, 8:45 p.m. Mon: open mike with Rebecca Scott and Rob Hill, 8 p.m. Tue: The Suburbans, 8:45 p.m. Wed: Tylor and The Train Robbers, 8:45 p.m. Thu: Treefort. 513 W. Main St., Boise. 345-6344.
Piper Pub & Grill: Fri: High Mountain Rounders, 8 p.m. Sat: Doug Cameron, 8 p.m. 150 N. 8th St., Suite 200, Boise. 343-2444.
Reef: Fri: St. Patty’s Party w/Pilot Error, 10 p.m., $7. Sat: Soul Serene, 10 p.m., $5. Wed-Thu: Treefort, 9 p.m. 105 S. 6th St., Boise. 287-9200.
Sapphire Room, Riverside Hotel: Fri: Joseph Hall’s Elvis Rock ‘n’ Remember Tribute, 7:30 p.m., $28-$35 online, $33-$40 door. Sat: Tomorrow’s Jazz Tonight feat. Kevin Kirk, 7:30 p.m., $25-$30 online, $30-$35 door. 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. 343-1871.
Sockeye Grill & Brewery: Fri: Jupiter Holiday, 7 p.m. Tue: Wilson Roberts, 7 p.m. 3019 N. Cole Road, Boise. 658-1533.
Spacebar Arcade: Sat: Third Space Saturday with DJ I.G.A. The Independent Grocer, 10 p.m.-1 a.m. Monthly all-vinyl DJ night. 200 N. Capitol Blvd., Boise. 918-0597.
Tom Grainey’s: Fri: The Giant Leprechauns, Uptown Ceilidh Chiefs, Alleged, Not a Part Of It, Potbelly, The Jerkwadz, 8:45 p.m., $5 cover at 9 p.m. Sat: Scott Pemberton Band, 10 p.m. Tue: Jam Night with the Blind Mice, 8-11 p.m. Wed-Thu: Treefort. 109 S. 6th St., Boise. 345-2505.
Whiskey Jacques: Fri: Old Death Whisper, 9 p.m., $5. Thu: World’s Finest, 9 p.m., $5. 251 N. Main St., Ketchum. (208) 726-5297.
WilliB’s: Fri: Hecktor Pecktor, 7 p.m. Sat: A Tasty Jamm, 7 p.m. Tue: all ages open mike, 7 p.m. Wed: Fabulous Floyd Stanton, 7:30 p.m. 12505 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. 331-5666.
Submit listings to mjenkins@idahostatesman.com. Deadline is noon Monday before Friday publication.
Michael Deeds recommends
Nikki Lane: Saturday, The Olympic. Country singer-songwriter has blessing of Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach. What else do you need?
Yonder Mountain String Band: Sunday, Knitting Factory. Colorado group takes bluegrass testosterone to the next level.
Gayle Skidmore: Tuesday, High Note Cafe. Prolific singer-songwriter recorded her last album at Ninkasi (Brewing) Studios in Eugene. That’s street cred.
