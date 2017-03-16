Run! To Taco Bell Arena! It’s Panic! at the Disco!

Stay calm. There’s nothing to fret about if you’re going to a Panic at the Disco concert. (The exclamation point has been dropped from the band’s name to emphasize our serenity.) This Las Vegas pop-rock act is a safe bet to please fans. The emo-laced group — frontman Brendon Urie and his touring musicians — is guaranteed to be anthemic, slick and calculated on this “Death of a Bachelor Tour.” They’ll crank the hits (“Emperor’s New Clothes,” “I Write Sins Not Tragedies”). They’ll cover Queen’s epic “Bohemian Rhapsody.” Energy will drip from the rafters. Taco Bell Arena will erupt. When you’re buying prepackaged lightning in a bottle, sometimes it’s nice to know you’re going to get exactly what you paid for.
7 p.m. Sunday, March 19, Taco Bell Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane, Boise. $27.50-$47.50. Ticketmaster. Opening: MisterWives, Saint Motel
