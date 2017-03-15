Steven Curtis Chapman comes to Boise on Thursday for the Rock and Worship Roadshow

Steven Curtis Chapman has been a standard on multi-act Christian music tours like the popular Winter Jam tour and the Bible tour for nearly three decades. Now the award-winning songwriter comes to Boise with the Rock and Worship Roadshow, which stops Thursday, March 16, at the Taco Bell Arena.
Chapman headlines the $10 concert that also includes performances by Dove-award winning singer Francesca Battistelli, The Irish folk-band Rend Collective, Family Force 5 and others.
Chapman is one of the most-honored artists in the Christian genre. He’s taken home 58 Dove Awards and five Grammy Awards over his career so far.
He will play music from is new album “Worship and Believe,” and will no doubt talk about his memoir, “Between Heaven and the Real World: My Story” (Revell), which was released Tuesday. The book chronicles the singer’s life and his connection to faith.
Rock and Worship Roadshow
7 p.m. Thursday, March 16, Taco Bell Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane, Boise. $10 at the door. You can buy VIP tickets in advance: Premium seating is $50 and lets you meet some of the artists and take home some swag. VIP Experience tickets are $95 and include a meet and greet with Steven Curtis Chapman at TheRoadShowTour.com.
