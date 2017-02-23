Music News & Reviews

February 23, 2017 7:26 PM

Country singer Chase Bryant to ‘Take It on Back’ to Kuna

By Michael Deeds

He’s young. He’s handsome. He rocks an electric guitar. His debut country single, “Take It On Back,” rocketed up the charts in 2014. Chase Bryant has plenty going for him, which makes the Texan’s upcoming, affordable performance at Cowgirls saloon in Kuna all the more unusual. This won’t be the arenas that Bryant got used to while opening for Tim McGraw and Brantley Gilbert. In the intimate setting, Bryant undoubtedly will crank up the energy level on catchy songs such as “Little Bit of You” and the new, way-too danceable “Room to Breathe.”

Michael Deeds

9 p.m. Friday, March 3, Cowgirls, 353 Avenue E., Kuna. $5 at cowgirlskuna.com, $10 at the door. Portions of the proceeds benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

