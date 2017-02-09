The legendary Irish Rovers stop at the Morrison Center on their final world tour

The Irish Rovers became known as the international ambassadors of Irish music in the 1960s. They helped create the original Celtic wave with their fun, exuberant sound. Now, 50 years — and 40 U.S. albums — later they’re still one of the best of the genre. These lads, Irish immigrants based in Canada, continue to deliver a rollicking, rousing, high-kicking performance, filled with traditional tunes and tender stories. The group isn’t retiring, just cutting back on road gigs. This “Boys of the Emerald Isle” tour is slated to be The Rovers’ final world jaunt, so this may be the last time to see them on stage in Idaho.
7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $30, $40 and $50. Ticketmaster.
